Oilers Among 5 Teams Pursuing Trade With Flames for Chris Tanev

According to a report from Rick Dhaliwal, the Edmonton Oilers are making a substantial push to acquire one of the top defensemen available at this season’s trade deadline. They are among a handful of teams pursuing Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames. Tanev has attracted attention ahead of the March 8 deadline and this is now the second report from a trusted insider connecting the Oilers.

Reports of the Oilers’ pursuit were revealed by Dhaliwal on Sportsnet 650’s Halford & Brough show on Friday. Seeing as the Canucks have had an interest in Tanev from the beginning, Dhaliwal highlighted that they are carefully monitoring the trade landscape surrounding the blueliner. Their preference is not to trade any more first-round draft picks. That said, if a team ponies up to do so, they may have to change their stance.

According to Dhaliwal: “Sources say the Oilers are making a push for Tanev. You certainly don’t want him going to that team if you’re the Canucks, for sure.” He adds that Dallas has a high level of interest, as do others including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets.

The Oilers were also said to be interested in a top-six forward. It was rumored Jake Guentzel was their top target. Unfortunately, his injury situation may have changed their position to push hard for him.

Is a Chris Tanev Trade The Right Trade for the Oilers?

Tanev, at 34 years old, may not possess the same agility as in his earlier years. However, he’s a workhorse and his effectiveness is why he’s so highly coveted ahead of the deadline. His defensive ability would be a coveted asset for the Oilers, presenting what some see as a significant upgrade over current defenseman Cody Ceci.

The primary challenge for the Oilers lies in the cost of acquisition. Tanev, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), carries a $4.5-million cap hit this season. To navigate their cap situation, the Oilers would need the Flames to retain approximately 25-30% of his salary. With five teams in the running, Calgary may not want to do so.

This pursuit aligns with earlier reports from January, where Oilers’ management expressed interest in Tanev. Notably, TSN’s Darren Dreger confirmed the Oilers’ eagerness to bolster their defensive lineup. He mentioned Tanev by name at that time. Pierre LeBrun shed light on the Flames’ asking price, indicating they seek a 2nd round pick plus an additional asset for Tanev.

With Tanev’s proven track record as a top-pair defender and his classic old-school defensive style, he emerges as an appealing candidate. He might be the right player to address the Oilers’ defensive needs. If the acquisition materializes, Tanev could form a formidable defensive duo with Darnell Nurse, providing the Oilers with a well-rounded and experienced blue line for the playoff push.

Time will tell if Tanev moves to Edmonton or elsewhere. One thing is for sure, it does sound like things are progressing.

