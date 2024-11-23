Do Trevor Zegras’ Recent Comments Hint at Trade from Anaheim?

As per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox in a Quick Shifts post on Saturday, Anaheim Ducks dynamic star Trevor Zegras might be hinting outright admitting there is some unhappiness with his role on the team. With Zegras’ name already in the rumor mill, could the fact he’s not playing where he wants to be playing suggest he is looking for a fresh start? Is there any way the Ducks can find a trade before a contract negotiations turns sour?

As Fox points out, Zegras showed flashes of his potential in the Anaheim Ducks’ recent win over the Chicago Blackhawks, tallying two assists and finishing with a plus-2 rating. However, this standout performance is an anomaly in what has been a frustrating season for both the 23-year-old forward and his struggling team.

After inking a three-year, $17.25-million bridge contract this offseason following a contentious negotiation, Zegras was expected to take a big step forward. Yet, the former 23-goal scorer has done anything but that, with just two goals through the first 19 games of the season. His pace puts him at just nine goals over 82 games—a far cry from the expectations set for a $5.75-million player.

Where things get fascinating is that he seems to be placing some of the blame on his deployment. Fox mentioned that Zegras has reportedly voiced his distaste for being played on the wing, stating he “hates” the position and prefers to center to be more engaged and play with speed. He said he likes faceoffs and playing defense to get himself going and he can’t do as much of that based on how the Ducks are using him.

Is Zegras Hoping to Be Trades Where Someone Will Use Him Properly?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet pointed out that these comments might be worth reading into. Does Zegras see himself as part of the Ducks’ long-term plans? “The Ducks aren’t going anywhere, but one must wonder if Zegras will be,” Fox wrote, fueling speculation about a potential trade request.

The Ducks have struggled to maximize Zegras’ elite playmaking skills. They also don’t seem to be overly concerned with what he likes and doesn’t like when it comes to the decisions made about him. The Ducks have a solid group of up-and-coming centers and Zegras doesn’t necessarily project to be more important than any of them.

With his contract running through 2026 and arbitration rights looming, that hearing, if it were to ever get there, could be contentious. It might serve both sides better to avoid it at all costs and just move the player if a team is open to taking on his contract.

If Zegras continues to struggle—and the Ducks remain a lottery-rebuilding team—it’s fair to wonder if both player and team might explore options to part ways.

