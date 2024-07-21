Brad Treliving, in his first year as General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, has faced immense pressure, given the team’s high-profile nature. Having been on the job for about 14 months, Treliving hasn’t overhauled every aspect of the team but has significantly improved in two critical areas: goaltending and defense.
In the video below, these improvements are discussed.
Goaltending and Defensive Upgrades & Solid Offense
Treliving’s first significant move was upgrading the goaltending. The Maple Leafs have notably improved by bringing in Anthony Stolarz and allowing Ilya Samsonov to slip away. While Stolarz doesn’t have as much NHL experience as Samsonov, he is more consistent and reliable. Stolarz’s stability in the net is expected to provide the Maple Leafs with a more dependable goaltending option right off the bat.
The defense has also seen substantial upgrades. The departures of John Klingberg and Mark Giordano have made way for new additions like Chris Tanev, Jani Hakanpää, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. These changes have bolstered the defense, making it stronger and more cohesive. It’s clear that the team’s defensive core is now better equipped to handle the challenges of the upcoming new season.
Despite a slight hit on the forward lines with Tyler Bertuzzi‘s departure, the Maple Leafs’ offense remains strong. The top four offensive players combined for nearly 300 points last season, and there’s no indication they’ll slow down anytime soon. This offensive firepower ensures that the team will continue to be a scoring threat, at least in the regular season.
The Bottom Line Is Overall Maple Leafs Improvement
Combining these factors—better goaltending, improved defense, and a stable offense—the Maple Leafs are significantly better. It took Treliving only a year to improve the team he inherited from Kyle Dubas. While the test will be a long playoff run, this is a better team on paper. Treliving deserves credit for these improvements.
