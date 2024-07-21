Easton Cowan Has a Great Chance to Make Maple Leafs Roster

Easton Cowan had a great 2023-24 season in junior hockey with the London Knights. He’s a player who could (and I believe will) significantly impact the Toronto Maple Leafs team this season. The question is: What should the Maple Leafs do with this young rising star?

One of the Worst-Kept Secrets Is Cowan’s Place on the Maple Leafs Roster

It would seem that there’s some question about where Cowan might end up this season. He can’t play in the American Hockey League (AHL) because he’s too young at 18 years of age. He either suits up with the big club, or he goes back to the London Knights. But really, unless he falls flat on his face, what more does he have to show with the Knights? He’s bound for the Maple Leafs roster – plain and simple.

Given new head coach Craig Berube’s penchant for tough-minded players, Cowan seems like an ideal addition to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Cowan is a bulldog in a small frame, playing with an in-your-face style and bringing high-end offensive talent. He could be ideally suited for the Maple Leafs’ third line as soon as next season.

Easton Cowan Maple Leafs London Knights

Cowan has showcased his entire skill set in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), leading his London Knights toward a Memorial Cup championship. He embodies the relentless effort that Berube demands, and his high-end offensive talent has shone through in the OHL, similar to Mitch Marner’s standout season with the same London Knights.

Reasons Why Cowan Should Make the Maple Leafs

Here are a four reasons why Cowan should be considered for the big club. First, he has an internal motor that won’t stop. He offers the lineup relentless effort. Cowan plays with a tenacity that aligns with Berube’s coaching philosophy. He can energize the team and disrupt opponents.

Second, Cowan has indisputable offensive talent. He produced at nearly a two-points-per-game pace in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and won prestigious awards like the Red Tilson Trophy and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award.

Third, he offers the big club significant salary-cap relief. With Cowan on an entry-level contract, the Maple Leafs could benefit from significant cap relief compared to another forward’s more hefty salary. He would allow the team to allocate resources to other areas it needs to pump up.

Fourth, he has future star potential. If Connor Bedard is lighting it up with the Chicago Blackhwaks, who’s to say Cowan can’t replicate that kind of success with the Blue & White? He has drive, creativity, and scoring ability make him a potential star at a bargain cost.

