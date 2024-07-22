What Does the 2024-25 Regular Season Hold for the Maple Leafs?

It’s tough to be a Toronto Maple Leafs fan in many ways. One always seems to get sucked into the offseason belief that this team is shaping up well and that, given the roster revisions, this might be the season for a sustained Stanley Cup run. Alas, it hasn’t happened in the past six seasons. Still, it’s the offseason. Hope, for good or for ill, invites positivity. Thus, it’s time for the annual the-Maple-Leafs-are-better post.

How the Maple Leafs Have Improved this Offseason

As the 2024-25 NHL regular season approaches, the Maple Leafs seem poised for a potentially strong campaign. Here’s a breakdown of what the team looks like heading into the new season.

First, the Maple Leafs have made notable upgrades on the blue line. The additions of Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson are expected to bolster the defense significantly. Tanev brings a reliable, steady presence known for his shot-blocking and penalty-killing abilities. On the other hand, Ekman-Larsson adds a layer of offensive upside and experience, complementing the team’s defensive core with his puck-moving skills.

Joseph Woll and Chris Tanev signed with the Maple Leafs.

Second, the team’s goaltending duo seems vastly improved. In goal, the Maple Leafs have formed a promising tandem with Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. Stolarz’s size and experience provide a solid option between the pipes. Woll, a rising talent, has shown flashes of brilliance and is expected to take another step forward this season. Together, they form a reliable one-two punch that could stabilize Toronto’s goaltending situation, a crucial aspect of any team aiming for playoff success.

Are There Concerns About the Maple Leafs Forward Units?

However, some hockey pundits see the Maple Leafs forward unit lacking depth. While that’s true if you are looking for veteran forwards, looking at the organization’s prospects and American Hockey League (AHL) forwards suggests that any breakthrough by a young forward – say, Easton Cowan, for example – could put those concerns to rest.

The Maple Leafs’ depth might be much better than hockey analysts believe. Far from a potential concern, the top lines are packed with talent. A rise or two in the team’s youngsters might address the questions about the bottom six.

There’s still time before the season starts, and the Maple Leafs could address this by making additional signings or trades to shore up their forward group. As other teams finish their rosters, some bargains will be out there. Can the Maple Leafs land one if their youngsters don’t come through in training camp?

The team’s core forwards cannot be questioned. The group includes stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. All keep producing. This helps to ensure that the offensive firepower is there.

John Tavares and Mitch Marner are strong Maple Leafs forwards.

Craig Berube, the new Maple Leafs head coach, is expected to bring a fresh perspective and a winning mentality to the team. Known for his ability to get the best out of his players and his emphasis on physical, hard-nosed hockey, Berube’s approach could be what the Maple Leafs need to push through the regular season and into a deep playoff run. His experience and previous success in St. Louis provide a hopeful outlook for Leafs fans.

Making a Case that the Maple Leafs Are an Improved Team

The Maple Leafs improved in three key areas: defense, goaltending, and coaching. The defense, with Tanev and Ekman-Larsson, is more robust and balanced. The Stolarz-Woll tandem provides reliability and potential for growth in the crease. Finally, the team’s coaching with Berube offers a track record that suggests he can elevate the team’s performance.

The foundation for a successful season is in place. The upcoming season presents a crucial opportunity for the Maple Leafs to capitalize on these improvements, aiming for a solid regular season and a deeper playoff run.

