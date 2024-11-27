Trade Talks Intensify Around Blue Jackets Jiricek, Frontrunners Named

David Jiricek, the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 2022 sixth-overall pick, is at the center of mounting trade speculation as the team explores options to move the young defenseman. Known for his creativity, playmaking, and hockey sense, Jiricek’s lack of trust from Columbus coaches has sparked interest across the league, with multiple teams reportedly vying for his services.
According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, as many as six teams have submitted offers for Jiricek, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres. Seravalli noted that the Flyers, who nearly selected Jiricek in the 2022 NHL Draft, remain a prominent suitor. The Wild are presumed to be the frontrunners.
The NHL insider says the Blue Jackets want their fan base to be excited about the return. He notes that a trade is relatively imminent and while the team is looking for something similar in caliber or they’re looking for a significant haul in terms of quantity.
Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has been proactive, but he’s also not called back a few teams. Seravaill suggested that some clubs either don’t have the match or haven’t upped their offer to a level the Blues Jackets would seriously consider something. For example, the Penguins were rumored to have told Waddell they could have any prospect they wanted, and the Blue Jackets said no.
Waddell is reportedly open to a package featuring a first-round pick and additional assets, such as a depth defenseman, if no high-end prospects are available.
Sources Suggest a Jiricek Trade is Imminent
ESPN’s Emily Kaplan echoed Seravalli’s sentiments, stating on the PDOcast that Jiricek is “very available” and that talks have been narrowed to a handful of teams. Kaplan highlighted Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and Buffalo as frontrunners, with a deal expected to come together soon.
Some analysts and opposing GMs are still surprised the Blue Jackets are seriously considering a trade, but Jiricek’s struggles to gain the trust of Blue Jackets coaches, coupled with questions about his mobility, have likely contributed to his availability. That won’t stop GMs from taking a risk on a potential power-play quarterback who has tremendous upside.
