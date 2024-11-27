Analyst Names Fix for Oilers’ “3-Guys-Doing-1-Guy-Job” Problem

The Edmonton Oilers have been trying to fix a season-long problem since the first day of the regular season. Their issue is that they lost key blueliners and tried to replace them with sixes and sevens, essentially asking three players to do the job of one sure thing in the top four. Luke Gazdic talked about this exactly in a recent appearance on Kyper and Bourne.

Gazdic was asked if the blue line for the Oilers was good enough to win. His response was that he didn’t think so as built currently. He noted that there have been too many instances of players being allowed to park in front of the Oilers net and there isn’t enough pushback. The Oilers aren’t boxing out and doing the simple things. Gazdic believes that the Oilers need a capable top four who can push the play, but also play defense.

He said that they’ve got three guys doing the job of one person. The Oilers need to find that one person if they’re going to have a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

Who Did Gazdic Think Was an Option to Fix the Oilers Problem?

Gazdic said he’s been watching a lot of footage on Mike Matheson of the Montreal Canadiens. He said he’s mobile and he likes a lot of things about his game. “

Mike Matheson could be a fit for the Oilers says one analyst

I just think they could use someone to slot in on a second pair, behind Bouch and Eklhom, that can drive the play a little bit, bring the play up, create a little bit of offense, and can also defend. I think they have about three they’re trying to have probably three guys do the job of one right now and that’s nothing against Ty Emberson, Travis Dermott, and Josh Brown, who just came up, but they’re trying to find a guy to do that and it just looks like there extending it to multiple guys.”

Gazdic also mentioned Cam Fowler as an option.

Next: Trade Talks Intensify Around Blue Jackets Jiricek, Frontrunners Named