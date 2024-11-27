Canucks Turned Defensive Coup Into Statement Win by Lankinen

Kevin Lankinen continued his stellar play in net for the Vancouver Canucks, recording a 32-save shutout in a critical win over the Boston Bruins. Lankinen’s performance was spectacular, especially in high-pressure moments when he faced quality chances from Bruins stars like David Pastrňák, Brad Marchand, and Charlie Coyle.

His ability to remain composed, especially during the game’s final moments, was vital in preserving Vancouver’s victory. Lankinen’s shutout marks his second of the season and the fifth of his career, further cementing his growing reputation as a reliable and game-stealing goaltender for the Canucks.

Lankinen Is Breaking Records and Making History

Lankinen’s win against Boston was also historic. Not only did he help the Canucks secure their eighth straight road victory—the best streak in the NHL this season—but his perfect road record has placed him among the elite. Lankinen became the fifth goalie in NHL history to start a season 8-0-0 on the road.

#Canucks Kevin Lankinen



5th goalie in NHL history to begin a season 8-0-0 on the road



He's the first Vancouver netminder with a shutout in Boston since Corey Hirsch on Jan. 15, 1996 pic.twitter.com/oHPihmSrtp — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 27, 2024

Additionally, with his shutout performance in Boston, he became the first Vancouver goaltender since Corey Hirsch on January 15, 1996, to record a shutout in the TD Garden. These accomplishments highlight Lankinen’s exceptional form and ability to rise to the occasion in crucial games.

The Canucks’ Defensive Effort Carried the Win

While Lankinen was the standout performer, his shutout was also a product of solid team defense. The Canucks blocked 26 shots in the game, providing crucial support in front of their goaltender. The defensive effort was essential to Lankinen’s success, as the team maintained discipline and made sure to help clear the crease during scrambles.

This defensive cohesion has been a defining characteristic of the Canucks’ play this season on the road, with Lankinen himself crediting the team’s systems for allowing him to thrive. From a fan’s perspective, he was right. As I watched the game, it seemed clear that the Bruins were firing many pucks on the net. Still, there was no way they would win that game. In some ways, the Canucks played a perfect game defensively. Lankinen bailed him out when he needed to. The synergy between the defense and the goalie was palpable.

Why Lankinen is Thriving in Vancouver and Is There a Future Here?

Lankinen’s remarkable rise in Vancouver underscores the importance of team dynamics to goaltending success. The Canucks’ defensive depth, bolstered by Quinn Hughes’ brilliance and a collective effort to block shots and clear the zone, has given Lankinen the support he needs to be his best. The team’s trust in him and his growing confidence have allowed him to take calculated risks and make game-changing saves. This synergy between Lankinen and his teammates has been crucial to his performance, elevating him to new heights this season.

Since coming from the Nashville Predators, Kevin Lankinen has been great for the Canucks.

With Lankinen playing at an elite level and the Canucks’ defensive unit firing on all cylinders, Vancouver is positioning itself as a serious contender this season. Lankinen’s incredible 8-0-0 road record, combined with his historic shutout in Boston, shows that this could be a career-defining season for both the goaltender and the franchise.

If the Canucks continue to provide Lankinen with solid defensive support, there’s every reason to believe this team could be a major playoff contender. Their victory over Boston is not just a statement win—it’s a declaration that Vancouver is on the rise, and Lankinen is a crucial reason why.

