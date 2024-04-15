For the Maple Leafs, There’s More than the Playoffs

As the Toronto Maple Leafs gear up for the postseason, Sheldon Keefe and his team face critical decisions that could shape their playoff run. However, there’s more happening than the playoffs and postseason consideration. They’ve made a key signing and have some roster decisions to make.
Related: 3 Looming Questions as the Maple Leafs Enter the Playoffs
The Maple Leafs Signed Two Young Defensemen
The Maple Leafs recently added to their prospect pool with two noteworthy signings, emphasizing their commitment to future talent development. One familiar face, 26-year-old Nicolas Mattinen, rejoins the organization after an impressive stint in Germany. There, he showed offensive power with 46 points in 52 games. Mattinen’s return might one day add depth and potential versatility to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. However, he will likely first contribute to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
Another promising blue-line addition is Cade Webber, a 23-year-old defenseman from Boston University. Webber’s youth and potential growth trajectory signify the Leafs’ focus on fortifying their defensive ranks for upcoming seasons. Unlike Mattinen, Webber is a defensive defenseman. These signings may not immediately impact the playoff roster but highlight the team’s dedication to nurturing talent across all levels. By the way, both these young defensemen are huge physical specimens—big, tough youngsters.
Moving to Playoff Lineup Decisions – Reaves vs. Robertson? Brodie?
When it comes to lineup decisions for the playoffs, the Maple Leafs are confronted with several pivotal choices. One of the most interesting will be a potential choice between playing Nick Robertson or Ryan Reaves. While Robertson has shown offensive flair, concerns persist over his defensive consistency. That’s particularly crucial heading into the playoffs. Conversely, Reaves brings invaluable playoff experience and physicality, making a persuasive case for inclusion to provide additional depth and toughness.
Similarly, TJ Brodie’s game has come under scrutiny recently. However, he’s been playing well since he was a healthy scratch. At the same time, he’s likely one of the players that the coaching staff values the most for being reliable at a time when reliability is most needed. Brodie’s overall history of solid playoff contributions and know-how will probably warrant a spot in the team’s lineup, despite what fans believe should happen.
Who Would the Maple Leafs Rather Face in the Playoffs?
Last, although the consensus is that the Maple Leafs will face the Florida Panthers in the postseason, that isn’t necessarily the case. If the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs tomorrow night and the Boston Bruins lose both of their remaining games, the Maple Leafs will be on the road to Massachusetts to play the Bruins.
Expecting a playoff matchup against the Panthers or Bruins makes for a spirited debate among fans. While facing Florida might seem less daunting, both potential opponents pose significant challenges. Either way, the Maple Leafs will have to slay at least one of these dragons to advance – perhaps both.
In conclusion, the team’s playoff preparations will call for strategic lineup decisions. As the countdown to playoff hockey moves more quickly, the challenging and exciting part of the season will soon begin. Who knows where it might land?
Related: Maple Leafs Sign D-Man Cade Webber: What Should Fans Know?
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Provide Updates on Several Player Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several updates on key players who have been...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Connor McDavid Will Play As Oilers Take on Sharks Monday
Connor McDavid was on the ice for a full practice with the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
How Inexperienced Canucks Could Make Noise In The Playoffs
Most of the Vancouver Canucks roster might not have playoff experience in front of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers to Recall Philip Broberg for Remaining Games of Regular Season
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to give a look to Philip Broberg over the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Nazem Kadri Embracing Veteran Role with Flames
The 33-year-old forward has begun to crave out a leadership role for himself on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Defensemen Proving to Be Key Offensive Weapon
The Edmonton Oilers are the only team in the NHL this season to have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Sits vs Canucks, Wants to Feel Right Before Return to Oilers
Connor McDavid will sit at least one more game as the Edmonton Oilers take...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 3 days ago
Coyotes’ Relocation to Utah Confirmed During Team Meeting
The Arizona Coyotes are confirmed to be relocating to Salt Lake City as it...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 3 days ago
Coyotes GM Talks to Team About Rumored Move to Salt Lake City
Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong addressed the team ahead of the game versus the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Dylan Holloway Makes Case for Oilers’ Roster Spot Next Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect, Dylan Holloway continues to refine his play, stepping closer and closer...