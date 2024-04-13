Maple Leafs Sign D-Man Cade Webber: What Should Fans Know?

While most Toronto Maple Leafs fans are set on the postseason, the team’s general manager (GM), Brad Treliving, has been working in other areas. Yesterday, the team brought in a young shutdown defenseman when they inked prospect Cade Webber to an ELC (Entry Level Contract).

Details of the contract remain undisclosed at this time. However, it is confirmed to be an entry-level deal. The Maple Leafs acquired Webber’s rights from the Carolina Hurricanes during the trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

What to Know About Webber

Webber is a towering defenseman who stands 6 feet and 7 inches and weighs 208 pounds. He’s 23 years old and was born in Weston, Massachusetts. The Carolina Hurricanes selected Webber in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. His journey to professional hockey has seen him progress through various developmental stages.

In his early years, Webber played exhibition games with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, where he gained valuable experience before transitioning to the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the Penticton Vees during the 2019-20 season. He’s shown his defensive prowess during his four-year tenure with Boston University in Hockey East. He’s not much for offensive production and has put up only six points (a goal and 14 assists) in his 123-game, four-year NCAA career. During the 2022-23 season, he earned the distinction of Best Defensive Defenseman in Hockey East for his solid play.

Webber has the potential to become a shutdown defenseman. He utilizes his imposing size and defensive instincts to excel on the blue line. As he embarks on his professional career with the Maple Leafs organization, his physical presence and defensive acumen should allow him to have an impact at the AHL level with the Toronto Marlies, setting the stage for his future in the NHL.

Webber’s NCAA Background with Boston University

The University of Denver recently eliminated Webber’s Boston University team in the semifinals of the Frozen Four in an intense 2-1 overtime match. Despite registering only six assists in 38 games this season, Webber was again recognized as the Best Defensive Defenseman in Hockey East for his outstanding play.

Daily Faceoff’s prospect analyst Steven Ellis says, “Webber will never be an offensive threat. He’ll always be someone you throw on the ice to kill a penalty or shut down other team’s star players – at least in the NCAA. He can move, but does he have NHL-caliber speed? I’m not sure. You’re not looking for a guy his size to be quick because he’s not going to rush in and try to chip in a goal – it’s all about shutting things down at the blueline or moving opponents out of the way.”

Webber will probably begin his professional career with the Marlies in the AHL. The Marlies are in fourth place in the North Division and are still working hard to reach a playoff berth. Webber joins a Marlies defensive corps featuring prospects like Topi Niemela, William Villeneuve, and Mikko Kokkonen and veteran players such as Max Lajoie, Marshall Rifai, and Cameron Gaunce.

In the coming seasons, Webber will be a player to watch as he acclimates to professional hockey within the Maple Leafs organization.

