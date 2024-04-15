Maple Leafs Provide Updates on Several Player Injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs are being hit hard by injuries. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe provided updates on a handful of players ahead of the team’s final regular-season games and playoff preparations. Several players were not on the ice for practice on Monday, leading to questions their respective status for the last few games.
Firstly, forward Max Domi is expected to sit out both remaining regular-season matches due to an undisclosed injury. Although Keefe mentioned Domi’s injury has been persistent, aggravating slightly in recent games, it’s not anticipated to affect his availability for the postseason. Domi’s late-season performance has been notable, especially since his elevation to the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Tyler Bertuzzi, amassing 47 points in 80 games this season, with 37 assists at even strength.
Meanwhile, Bobby McMann will miss the last two regular-season games due to a lower-body injury, with his availability for the opening playoff game against the Panthers uncertain. He was injured in a game versus the Detroit Red Wings last week.
Winger Calle Järnkrok‘s potential participation in Game 1 remains undecided as he continues his recovery from a hand injury. Järnkrok, who hasn’t played since mid-March, remains a day-to-day consideration for the lineup.
Maple Leafs’ Defense Has Been Hit By Injuries Too
On the defensive front, Joel Edmundson‘s status for the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers will depend on an evaluation by the medical staff. Edmundson, acquired at the trade deadline, has been hampered by an undisclosed injury for most of his time with the Leafs. He did practice on Monday. Keefe said, “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow just to be sure, but practice today was a positive sign for him.”
With Domi and McMann out for the final regular-season games and Järnkrok’s status uncertain, the Leafs’ bottom-six forward group is depleted. Edmundson’s availability will be determined closer to game time.
It is believed some of these decisions to sit players is more a precautionary situation to ensure most, if not all, are ready for the playoffs.
