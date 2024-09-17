Oilers Shouldn’t Worry About Offer Sheet Threat for Evan Bouchard

After losing both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets, it would make some sense that fans (maybe even the Edmonton Oilers) would be worried about a team targeting defenseman Evan Bouchard next summer. Bouchard is coming off a breakout season where he posted 18 goals and 82 points, finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting and cementing himself as one of the NHL’s elite defensemen. There’s a lot to like about the player.

Heading into the final year of his $3.9 million contract, the Oilers know he’s going to get a hefty raise. A team seeing the Oilers’ cap situation might be enticed — as the Blues were — to take advantage. But, Edmonton should have little concern about losing him via offer sheet despite his pending restricted free agent (RFA) status at the end of the season.

Should the Edmonton Oilers worry about an Evan Bouchard offer sheet?

Bouchard’s situation and the one Edmonton faced against St. Louis is very different.

Oilers Know Bouchard Will Be Expensive, They Are Preparing For It

The Oilers are well-prepared for Bouchard’s next contract, understanding that his value has skyrocketed. He will likely command an AAV in the range of $9.5 – $10.5 million, with the potential to push closer to $11 million if he delivers another dominant season. However, Edmonton is already planning to accommodate that kind of salary, fully aware of his worth.

Unlike previous situations with Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, whom the Oilers lost this summer due to their tight cap, the team knows that another strong season means Bouchard has earned his money. Broberg and Holloway hadn’t. Another major factor working in the Oilers’ favor is Bouchard’s arbitration rights as an RFA, which will provide some control over his next deal.

What Teams Have The Necessary Assets To Offer Sheet Bouchard?

Although offer sheets could technically be a possibility, the situation is far from a significant threat. For an offer sheet to occur — one that is worth around what Bouchard is projected to make –, the team making the bid would need the necessary draft picks (two first-rounders, a second, and a third, or four first-rounders), along with the cap space. A quick look around the NHL shows that most contenders don’t have that.

So too, the Oilers will be prepared to match an $11 million offer sheet, assuming Bouchard even signs one. And, why would he? If the Oilers are prepared to give him $10 million per season on a long-term deal, he can get the best value in Edmonton, where the team is already a contender. Again, unlike Broberg and Holloway, Bouchard is a main part of the Oilers’ game plan. He has a role alongside Connor McDavid and is extremely successful on the Oilers’ top power-play unit. If Bouchard cares anything about winning and his legacy, Edmonton is the best place for him.

Oilers Are Prepared to Keep Bouchard

Edmonton is also in a much better position to manage their cap heading into next season than they were this summer. With a projected cap space of $14.6 million assuming a $92 million cap ceiling, they have the flexibility to navigate any Bouchard offer sheet situation.

As Harman Dayal of The Athletic points out, pending UFAs like Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, and Corey Perry could either leave or be re-signed for minimal cap hits, and Matt Savoie could step into a top-nine role on an entry-level contract. Additionally, moving Evander Kane’s final season ($5.125 million) remains a potential option to create more cap room.

While the Oilers’ salary cap will still be tight, they’re in control of the situation. Bouchard’s extension will likely be a priority, and an offer sheet scenario looks improbable.

