Trusted Source Says Oilers Eyeing Trade for Top-Four Defenseman

The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for another top-four defenseman following key losses on their blue line this summer. The team traded Cody Ceci to the San Jose Sharks, while Vincent Desharnais signed with the Vancouver Canucks, and Philip Broberg was lost to an offer sheet by the St. Louis Blues. These moves have left significant gaps in the Oilers’ top four, prompting general manager Stan Bowman to explore potential trade options.
According to Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer, the team is actively searching for a second-pairing right defenseman, ideally one with not much term left on their contract. Stauffer tweeted, “Fully expect the Oilers to be in the market for a 2nd pairing RD…at some point…Preferably with a little term left…” With the Oilers’ management and head coach Kris Knoblauch attending the Penticton tournament, it’s not clear if the team is using this opportunity to scout trade options or talk to other GMs, but when Stauffer says he expects something, it’s likely because he’s heard it within the organization.
Stauffer was the first, if not one of the first people to hint that Edmonton was inviting Travis Dermott to training camp on a professional tryout (PTO) to provide some depth. The team made that official this weekend.
The Oilers have also been linked to veteran defensemen like Mark Giordano and Kevin Shattenkirk. Both would bring experience but may only be short-term solutions.
Stauffer did not reveal any specific defensemen the team might be targeting or whether they have a particular player in mind.
What If The Oilers Don’t Find a Trade?
Even if the Oilers aren’t successful in landing a trade for a top-four defender, the organization is optimistic about the potential development of Ty Emberson, who was acquired in the trade that sent Ceci to the Sharks. Emberson has shown promise, and Bowman talked highly of him during a recent interview with Sports 1440. Knoblauch has some experience with Emberson and the belief is he could be a significant asset as the season progresses.
However, with Edmonton eyeing a deep playoff run, adding a reliable top-four defenseman remains a crucial priority for Bowman.
