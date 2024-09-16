Red Wings Re-Sign Lucas Raymond to Massive 8-Year Contract

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract with an AAV of $8,075,000. The team confirmed the signing on Monday evening, posting “Ray is here to stay.” TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reports, “$8.075M salary flat throughout. No signing bonuses. 10-team no trade when eligible for last four years.”

RAY IS HERE TO STAY ????



The #RedWings have signed Lucas Raymond to an eight-year contract with an AAV of $8,075,000. pic.twitter.com/Z0QHtO9K1R — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 16, 2024

As per Puck Pedia, after signing Raymond, the Red Wings have $8.75 million remaining in projected cap space with 22 players signed. (12F/7D/3G).

There was talk this week that the two sides were still working on the details of an extension with the player and his agent well above what the Red Wings wanted to spend. But, after a 31-goal season with 72 points in 82 games, Raymond is getting paid.

That said, this long-term has the potential to turn into a steal of a deal for Detroit, should Raymond continue to progress and take steps in his NHL career. His breakout was in 2023-24, so his ceiling is potentially untapped. He’s only 22 years old and his prime years are still ahead of him.

Lucas Raymond signs extension Detroit Red Wings

Elliotte Friedman reported this week on the 32 Thoughts podcast that the Red Wings balked at Tim Stutzle’s number as a comparable ($8.35 million), but Raymond isn’t far off. The Detroit Free Press reported the Red Wings wanted to keep the cap hit below Dylan Larkin’s $8.7 million. They successfully did so.

Detroit has another free agent in Moritz Seider left to sign. If they can get that deal done, the Red Wings will have taken care of two major pieces of business. With the Raymond deal, they are halfway there.

Next: Topi Niemela Among Standouts in Maple Leafs Prospects’ Games