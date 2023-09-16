Tom Wilson Had Trade Rumor Scare Before Capitals Extended Him

Tom Wilson, the rugged forward for the Washington Capitals, found himself caught in the whirlwind of trade rumors during the offseason. Before the Capitals locked him up, he was worried the team was actually thinking about trading him. Rumors of a potential deal that would send him to the Ottawa Senators or the Los Angeles Kings reached his ears, prompting him to seek answers from the Capitals organization.
According to Luke Fox of Sportsnet, Wilson reached out to a Capitals public relations employee during the summer with a simple yet pointed question: “What’s going on here?” The trade rumors had raised concerns for Wilson, and he sought clarification regarding his future with the team.
Fortunately for Wilson, his concerns were swiftly addressed by Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan. MacLellan promptly dispelled all trade rumors and instead solidified Wilson’s place on the team by signing him to a four-year contract extension. It was a big deal worth $6.5 million per season. This move not only put an end to the uncertainty surrounding Wilson but also reaffirmed the team’s commitment to the physical forward.
The Capitals Weren’t Letting Wilson Go Anywhere
The Capitals have long valued Wilson’s physicality and presence on the ice, making him an integral part of their roster. His willingness to engage physically and provide a net-front presence has made him a valuable asset to the team. He’s also a gifted offensive player, three times scoring more than 20 goals in a season.
With the contract extension in place, Wilson can now focus on continuing to contribute to the Capitals’ success on the ice. His dedication to the team and the relief of knowing he won’t be shipped off to another franchise have likely provided him with a renewed sense of confidence and determination as he looks ahead to the upcoming seasons with the Washington Capitals.
