Bruins May Wait For Free Agency to Pursue Scheifele or Lindholm

The Boston Bruins have been at the center of trade rumors involving two prominent players, Elias Lindholm and Mark Scheifele, throughout the summer. General Manager Don Sweeney has been diligent in assessing the potential trade costs for these players, according to sources reported by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Unfortunately, either the players haven’t made up their minds, their respective teams haven’t made it easy to make a trade, or the Bruins just don’t have the wherewithal to pull off that kind of maneuver right now.
Related: Elias Lindholm Clearly Frustrated Discussing Flames Contract Talks
Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic suggests that while there may still be interest by the Bruins in both Lindholm and Scheifele, the team might need to exercise patience and wait until later in the season to make a serious push for either player. Shinzawa references the Bo Horvat trade as a comparable, highlighting that the Bruins may currently lack the necessary assets that were used in the deal between the Islanders and Canucks to acquire Scheifele or Lindholm via trade.
The Bruins Could Always Wait Until the Summer and NHL Free Agency
As an alternative strategy, Shinzawa proposes that the Bruins consider pursuing one of these two players in free agency. He outlines a scenario in which the Bruins could free up significant cap space by allowing several unrestricted free agents, including Jake DeBrusk, Derek Forbort, A.J. Greer, Matt Grzelcyk, Milan Lucic, James van Riemsdyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Jakub Zboril, to walk. This approach could potentially give the Bruins over $19 million in available funds.
With this substantial cap space, the Bruins could make a competitive offer to Scheifele or Lindholm if they become unrestricted free agents. Not only would the Bruins land the player they want, but it would signify a bit of a reboot in Boston as the strategy would enable the team to avoid giving up valuable assets in a trade and move forward with one of these two centers as building blocks to form a team around.
While the trade rumors surrounding Lindholm and Scheifele continue to circulate, the Bruins appear to be considering various avenues to strengthen their roster, with free agency emerging as a viable option should the right opportunity arise later in the season.
Next: Blackhawks Could Use Connor Bedard to Trade Tyler Johnson
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 hour ago
Blackhawks Could Use Connor Bedard to Trade Tyler Johnson
While the Chicago Blackhawks transition Connor Bedard into the NHL, they could also use...
-
Featured/ 5 hours ago
10 Reasons Adam Lowry Is an Ideal Captain for the Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets just named their new captain - Adam Lowry. Why is he...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Jets Pausing Contract and Trade Talks for Scheifele, Hellebuyck
As the season draws closer and the demand for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Reporter Says Maple Leafs Looking for Jack Eichel-Type Trade
When answering why the Maple Leafs don't just trade William Nylander or a legit...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl Has Dodgy, But Direct Response to Oilers Contract Query
When asked if he thinks about his future with the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl gave...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Former Babcock Player Among NHPLA Execs Investigating Coach
The NHLPA is in Columbus investigation the allegations made against Mike Babcock. A former...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Who and When: The Next 3 Canadiens Likely to Be Traded
The Montreal Canadiens are still actively looking at the trade market and trying to...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Provides Major Health Update
Matthew Tkachuk provided an update on his injury from last season and if he’ll...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks’ Tyler Myers Could Be Trade Bait as Contract Nears End
Tyler Myers' contract situation in Vancouver sparks trade rumors, offering cap relief for potential...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 4 days ago
NHLPA Investigating Babcock Claims, Did Same Thing With Maple Leafs
Further updates on the Mike Babcock cell phone allegations include that the NHLPA is...