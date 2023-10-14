In a season brimming with anticipation, 23-year-old former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is poised for a potential breakout with the Washington Capitals. Despite his defensive prowess being questioned, Sandin boasts an impressive offensive track record, evident from his 15 points (3 goals, 12 assists) in 19 games with the team. Under the guidance of new assistant coach Spencer Carbery, who previously collaborated with Sandin during his formative years in Toronto, the young blueliner is primed to shine.

The question this season becomes how big of a step can he take. According to some, a pretty big one.

Sean Gentille of The Athletic writes in his bold prediction post:

Rasmus Sandin will have a breakout season: As an actual contender, the Caps don’t have a ton going for them. Yes, Alex Ovechkin can still fill it up, and they’re unlikely to be as bad as they were down the stretch in 2022-23, but … eh. A playoff return is tough to see. If we’re trying to focus on the positive, it’s that Sandin will have a chance to shine in top-line minutes with a top-notch partner in John Carlson. A year after being traded along with a first-rounder by the Maple Leafs for Erik Gustafsson, we’ll predict Sandin plays like a legitimate top-pair defenseman this season.

Carlson Could Make a World of Difference

Sandin’s role as a top-pairing defenseman alongside stalwart John Carlson offers a significant opportunity for growth. With the Capitals’ veteran defenseman aging, Sandin’s emergence as a reliable top-line player becomes increasingly crucial. The pairing of Sandin and Carlson could prove pivotal in Sandin’s development, positioning him as a potential cornerstone of the team’s defense.

Rasmus Sandin Maple Leafs Capitals

His ability to seamlessly transition into a top-pair role could reshape the team’s defensive dynamics, providing a glimpse into the future of Washington’s blue line. He’ll be given every opportunity to maximize his potential and there may be no better fit for him. Can he score 10 goals and get somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 points? If so, is that enough to make him a top-pairing guy?

As Sandin gears up for the season, eyes are on him to step into his role with confidence and assert his presence as a formidable force on the ice. The Capitals are hoping he takes the next step in his career, eager to see if he transforms into an impactful defenseman.

