Tocchet Reveals Reason for Leaving Canucks, Rutherford Talks Replacements

The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that head coach Rick Tocchet has decided not to return for the 2025-26 NHL season, ending a three-year run behind the bench. Tocchet then spoke about his decision to move on, despite getting what is being reported as one of the best offers for an NHL coach.

After thoughtful discussions with the team and management, Tocchet has opted to step away from his role, concluding his tenure with the Canucks.



— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 29, 2025

“I’m choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks,” Tocchet said in a statement. “Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time. While I don’t know where I’m headed or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey.”

Tocchet’s contract had expired following a disappointing campaign in which the Canucks missed the playoffs by four wins. Although Vancouver held a team option to retain him, both sides ultimately agreed to part ways. According to multiple reports, the organization offered a contract extension that would have made Tocchet one of the NHL’s highest-paid coaches — but money was not the deciding factor.

“Regardless of our results, I always felt your heart and effort was there,” Tocchet said in a farewell message to the players. “I was honoured to be your coach.” Jim Rutherford sais, “He’s a very good coach, and he did a good job here, so we’re very thankful for that.”

Tocchet joined the Canucks midway through the 2022-23 season, replacing Bruce Boudreau and posting a solid 20-12-4 record. With Tocchet behind the bench, the Canucks were a top-tier team in 2023-24 with a 50-23-9 record. They finished atop the Pacific Division, and he earned the Jack Adams Award. However, the 2024-25 season was not one that included the same level of success.

Hughes Likely Upset by News of Tocchett Moving on from Canucks

While the tension wasn’t new, J.T. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers following a very public feud with Elias Pettersson. Miller’s replacement, Filip Chytil, suffered a season-ending concussion. Injuries to key players, including Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko, further derailed Vancouver’s campaign. Boeser ultimately felt slighted by Canucks’ management and decided not to return to the team. He will test free agency this summer.

Rick Tocchet leaves Canucks

Off the ice, testicular cancer sidelined Dakota Joshua, while prospect Tom Willander remained unsigned amid contract disputes.

To top it all off, there are now questions about the long-term future of superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes. Jim Rutherford said he called Quinn Hughes to discuss Tocchet’s departure, but says he hasn’t heard back from the captain yet. “I hope he’s playing golf because he usually returns my calls right away, and I called him within half an hour of talking to Rick, and he hasn’t called me back.”

With Tocchet’s departure, the Canucks become the eighth NHL team currently without a head coach. As for what comes next for the Canucks, they will start a short list soon for new coach, narrow the field fairly quick. Manny Malhotra is an early favorite. When asked, Rutherford called Peter Laviolette “a good name”, clearly meaning he is a candidate as well.

Rutherford added, “I know my good friend Mike Sullivan does not want to leave the East.”

