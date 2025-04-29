Rick Tocchet Not Returning as Canucks Head Coach Next Season

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Rick Tocchet is likely not returning next season to coach the Vancouver Canucks. It’s unclear what job Tocchet will pursue, but the drama this year in Vancouver, along with ties elsewhere, may have influenced Tocchet’s decision to turn down an offer in Vancouver.

RickTocchet coach Canucks

Friedman writes:

“There is word this afternoon that Rick Tocchet will not be returning as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Believe there will be a full statement with his rationale in the next little while…but add Vancouver to the teams looking for a new bench boss.”

This is not good news for the Canucks as it was heavily speculated that superstar defenseman was a big advocate for Tocchet and many will wonder now what this means as Hughes comes up on his contract in the next couple of seasons. One has to assume Tocchet would have only stayed if he knew Hughes was staying. But, what does it mean now for Hughes since Tocchet is leaving?

Tocchet struggled this season to get the Canucks into a playoff position and drama surrounding the players overtook the front pages in 2024-25. However, he was beloved by the Canucks roster and was coming off a 2023-24 season where he was coach of the year.

It is speculated that Tocchet will ultimately land the Philadelphia Flyers’ head coaching vacancy.

