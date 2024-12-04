Source Gets Tip on Evgeni Malkin Trade Plot to Cup Contender

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects isn’t necessarily known as a news breaker or insider among NHL circles, but he is a fairly trusted source for hockey and prospect news. Following news that Tyler Seguin will be on the shelf for up to six months, Robinson has ignited speculation with a trade rumor suggesting Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin could be headed to the Dallas Stars.
Robinson shared the buzz on social media, noting, “It feels like the right time to slip it out there.”
Evgeni Malkin to the Dallas Stars?— Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) December 4, 2024
I've been sitting on this rumour for awhile, but it feels like the right time to slip it out there pic.twitter.com/rV9XDp1yAs
The timing of this rumor is noteworthy, as the Stars recently placed Seguin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following hip surgery. Robison suggested that the Stars were always aware this was likely to happen and have already dug into the idea of Malkin being added to the roster with Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit temporarily off the books. Dallas has an estimated $6.5 million in cap space, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster move.
He notes:
A couple weeks back, I had a little birdie whisper in my ear, watch out for Dallas and Evgeni Malkin. .. They were considering shutting him [Seguin] down before the December 10th deadline, putting him on LTIR unit the regular season ended, then he’d be ready to go for the playoffs. They would save all that cap space and with that cap space, they would then go out and trade for Evgeni Malkin.”
A Few Hurdles the Stars Would Have To Dump To Make Malkin a Reality
Robinson admitted there are a lot of moving parts here. First, the numbers have to work, but he believes they already jive. Second, Jim Nill and Kyle Dubas would need to come to an agreement on a trade package. What would it take from Dallas to get Malkin? Robinson threw out a few names, but in a follow-up post, he wrote, “For clarity, I didn’t say Dallas would move [Logan] Stankoven, [Wyatt] Johnston or [Thomas] Harley. I’m saying for Pittsburgh to agree and take it to Malkin, the ask would have to be high.”
Finally, Malkin would have to agree to the trade. He’s got a no-move clause, and he’s been fairly consistent in his messaging that he doesn’t want to leave long-time teammates Sidney Crosby or Kris Letang.
Would Malkin Even Help the Stars?
Malkin, 38, remains a productive force with 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 27 games this season. He is signed through 2025-26 with a $6.1 million AAV. However, the pieces Robinson mentions in trade going back are not easy pieces for Dallas to part with. It’s fair to argue it’s not worth doing.
Obviously, President Kyle Dubas would be open to the move, allowing the Penguins to get younger and build for the future. Malkin is an icon in Pittsburgh, but the team — despite four wins in a row — is not likely a Cup contender. Dubas wants to make the roster younger.
Malkin’s addition would bolster Dallas’ playoff aspirations, filling the offensive void left by Seguin. Fans will be watching closely to see if this rumor gains traction or if this is just someone spitballing, and there’s really not much to do about it.
**Author’s Note: On paper, there are some real flaws in this theory, not the least of which is the Stars potentially giving up a huge package to land an aging Malkin. However, the idea that Dallas might be looking at an impact player and intend to use the LTIR money saved by Seguin’s injury is not far-fetched.
