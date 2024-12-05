Team Canada Reveals Roster for 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament

Hockey Canada has officially announced its roster for the highly anticipated Four Nations Tournament, and it’s loaded with elite talent.

The forward group is headlined by superstars Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon, joined by notable names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Brayden Point, and Mark Stone. Emerging stars Seth Jarvis and Brandon Hagel also made the cut, adding youth and special teams depth to a veteran roster.

On defense, Canada boasts a formidable blue line led by Cale Makar and Devon Toews, with Shea Theodore, Alex Pietrangelo, and Josh Morrissey. Colton Parayko and Travis Sanheim round out the defensive corps, ensuring Canada has a blend of offense, size, and defensive reliability.

Between the pipes, Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault have been tapped to handle goaltending duties. With Binnington’s playoff pedigree, Hill’s Stanley Cup-winning experience, and Montembeault’s rising star status, Team Canada is well-equipped in net.

Team Canada’s 4 Nations Roster Is Missing Some Big Names

While the roster has sparked excitement, fans have pointed out some notable omissions. However, given the immense depth of Canadian talent, tough decisions were inevitable. With this lineup, Team Canada is positioned as a favorite to claim the tournament title.

Not a part of the team is Connor Bedard. He is one of, if not the emerging face of the NHL. He hasn’t had the greatest season, but he’s playing well, and an argument can be made that it’s wise to give these young players experience as they’ll be the next wave of players to dominate international tournaments or the Olympics.

Full Team Canada Roster:

Here is what the full roster looks like for Team Canada.

Forwards:

Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand

Brandon Hagel

Sam Bennett

Connor McDavid

Sidney Crosby

Brayden Point

Anthony Cirelli

Seth Jarvis

Mitch Marner

Nathan MacKinnon

Mark Stone

Travis Konecny

Defence:

Devon Toews

Shea Theodore

Josh Morrissey

Travis Sanheim

Cale Makar

Alex Pietrangelo

Colton Parayko

Goaltenders:

Jordan Binnington

Adin Hill

Sam Montembeault

