Ex-Oiler Hints Nurse Has Plan to Personally Deal with Reaves

Jason Strudwick and Ryan Rishaug of the Got Yer’ Back podcast got into a discussion about comments made by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves this week. As he returns from suspension for his illegal hit to the head of Darnell Nurse, he didn’t apologize for the way he plays and suggested he’s only going to work harder to play with an edge and hit to hurt. That won’t sit well with Nurse, as the Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman was nearly knocked out, and Reaves was suspended for five games. Nurse insinuated that the hit was intentional and meant to injure. Reaves responded, saying he does hit to inflict pain. Strudwick believes this issue between the two is now deeply personal.
When addressing what comes next, Strudwick suggested that it’s likely Nurse will look for a fight with Reaves when the Leafs meet the Oilers again on February 1. The former Oilers’ tough guy suggested there’s no way Nurse lets anyone else fight Reaves. It has to be him, which Strudwick understands. The downside for the Oilers is that this isn’t a good trade-off.
Nurse is far more valuable to Edmonton than Reaves is to Toronto. In fact, Rishaug wondered if the Maple Leafs would even play Reaves in that game. Strudwick suggested Maple Leafs’ head coach Craig Berube knows the stakes and was a former tough guy himself. It’s unlikely he lets Reaves out of having to deal with this situation.
The question becomes, will Nurse feel the need?
Should Nurse Be Looking for Retribution on Reaves?
Reaves said he tried to apologize after the game in which he caught Nurse up high. Strudwick suggested that Nurse’s response was probably cold. Who cares, he asked. Why would Nurse accept an apology for a dirty hit just minutes after the hit happened and it knocked Nurse out of action for a few games? Instead, Strudwick believes Nurse will want his pound of flesh.
Rishaug said he wouldn’t blame Nurse for not going there, just to ensure he’s not putting his team at a disadvantage. The sense, however, is that Nurse isn’t likely to let this go.
Always a gamer, Reaves sounds ready to answer the bell. “The only truth that he [Nurse] spoke was I go out there to inflict pain. That’s a fact, and that’s not going to stop,” Reaves said. “But I’m going to continue to do it legally.”
