Canucks Fire Back at Media Over Misinformed J.T. Miller Rumors

Jim Rutherford isn’t one to hold back if he’s got something on his mind. So, it’s not surprising that when rumors started to surface about J.T. Miller and why he’s stepped away from the Vancouver Canucks, the Canucks’ President wanted to stop the speculation in its tracks. Rutherford caught a win of ugly rumors that he was ready to leave the team and quit on the group. There was even a rumor making the rounds about Miller’s intensity and anger management issues. Rutherford was appalled, telling the media, “…just go back to making up trade rumours.”

Rutherford wasn’t at all pleased with things he was hearing regarding Miller. The Province is reporting that the team is fully supporting his decision to take a personal leave, but without explaining as to what’s going on, some members of the media are starting to come to their own conclusions.

For example, a recent podcast involving NHL insider Andy Strickland suggested that Miller has a reputation for being borderline abusive to teammates. There was a suggestion that he might have crossed a line between being intense and being abusive and the Canucks asked him to take a break. Saying that Miller might not appreciate the job he has and the money he’s making, the suggestion was that his leave should be viewed as an act of ‘bravery’.

The Vancouver Canucks announced on Tuesday that Forward J.T. Miller to take indefinite leave for personal reasons.

Rutherford responded to the allegations and said:

“Don’t start making stuff up on someone in his situation. That’s disrespectful. People that do this for fun, or for a living, just go back to making up trade rumours.”

Canucks Deny Another Rumor: They’re Not Trading Miller

Rutherford also squashed any speculation that the Canucks might consider trading Miller. Saying the organization stands behind their player, rumors that the New York Rangers might have checked in on Miller’s status don’t matter. The Canucks aren’t moving him.

The Canucks are right. Miller’s personal issues are not anyone’s business but that of himself and his family. At the same time, the Canucks might have done the team and the player a favor by making a statement better explaining the situation, potentially letting narratives from others who are merely guessing get out of control.

Perhaps none of that would have mattered.

Next: McCabe to Miss Second Game for Maple Leafs: Injury Questions