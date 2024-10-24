Woll Returns: Things for Maple Leafs Fans to Watch vs. Blues

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues tonight, with former Blues coach Craig Berube leading the team. In this quick preview, what are three key points Maple Leafs fans should watch in tonight’s game?

1: Fans Should Watch Berube’s Strategy Against the Blues

Berube, who coached the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019, faces his former team for the first time. His familiarity with key players on the Blues team will influence his game plan. If he’s any kind of competitive, you have to think he wants to win this game badly. Will that change his coaching style?

“It’s definitely one circled on the calendar and that will be a fun one to be a part of,” St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn said when asked about taking on Berube for the first time.

“It’ll be different for sure,” Berube said. He added that he is looking forward to the game and seeing some good friends he made during his time there. “I’m sure I’ll run into them, and I’m looking forward to that. “But I’m just focused on the game and how we want to play. We need to rebound here because we got beat last night.”

Craig Berube returns to St. Louis as the Blues battle the Toronto Maple Leafs

2. Fans Should Watch for the Maple Leafs’ Response After a Tough Loss

The Maple Leafs need a strong rebound after a 6-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Expect adjustments in their play and lineup to improve their offensive execution. Given that it wasn’t an embarrassing game for Toronto, you have to think they’ll come out flying.

3. Fans Should Watch to See How Injuries Impacts Both Teams

The Blues will miss Robert Thomas, who is out with a fractured ankle, affecting their offense. Max Pacioretty‘s status for the Maple Leafs is uncertain after a recent injury. Pacioretty was absent from Maple Leafs morning skate. The Maple Leafs have also activated goaltender Joseph Woll from injured reserve and sent Dennis Hildeby back to the Marlies. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports there’s a decent chance Woll returns and starts for the Leafs tonight.

Joseph Woll of the Maple Leafs could return to play against the Blues

How these injuries play out could be crucial for the game’s outcome. Some youngster or depth player will have a chance to slide into the lineup. Will we see some surprise scoring?

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

Tonight’s game is a chance for the Maple Leafs to show resilience against their former coach and a competitive Blues team. A win could boost their confidence after a disappointing performance. A loss means that the Maple Leafs have gone down three games of their last four. That’s a problem.

