Bringing Kadri Back to the Maple Leafs Is a Dream

The Toronto Maple Leafs are always looking for ways to improve their roster, and in a dream scenario, reuniting with fan-favorite Nazem Kadri would be the perfect feel-good story. Fans and even trade proposal platforms like PuckPedia, which recently suggested a blockbuster trade that would bring Kadri back to Toronto, have floated the idea.

The Floated Maple Leafs and Kadri Trade Scenario

The trade scenario floated in PuckPedia looked like this:

The Maple Leafs acquire Nazem Kadri. In return, the Flames acquire Nick Robertson, David Kämpf, Timothy Liljegren, the Maple Leafs’ 2027 second-round pick, and their 2028 second-round pick. Such a trade sounds exciting on paper – especially if you’re an old-time Maple Leafs fan. But it’s not grounded in reality. Here’s why.

Kadri is a beloved figure in Toronto. He’s remembered for his grit, scoring ability, and passion during his years with the Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2019. Now in his third season with the Calgary Flames after signing a seven-year, $49 million deal, the veteran forward would undoubtedly add a spark to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Kadri can play center and wing.

Nazem Kadri Flames Maple Leafs trade

Additionally, his experience and physicality would bolster Toronto’s forward group. Last season, he posted a respectable 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 points with Calgary. Imagining Kadri back in the iconic blue and white, potentially contributing during a playoff push, would be a dream many Maple Leafs fans would love to see. But as exciting as that might sound, reality sets in quickly.

The Reality Carries With It Kadri’s Age, Contract, and Salary Cap

Kadri is locked into a contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $7 million. He still has several years left on that deal. While it would be compelling to see Kadri rejoin the Maple Leafs for a playoff run, there’s no way around the financial strain this would place on Toronto.

The team is already tight against the salary cap. Adding a contract like Kadri’s would mean sacrificing young talent like Matthew Knies or Bobby McMann. They also lose Nick Robertson. These players represent the team’s future. Knies and McMann might not be lost directly in the trade. However, the team would be hard-pressed to re-sign them when their entry-level contracts expire.

Nick Robertson scored two goals against the Red Wings in the preseason.

Kadri, at 34, is being paid for his past achievements. However, the Maple Leafs need players who can grow with the team and contribute over the long term. Paying top dollar for an aging veteran doesn’t align with the team’s strategy. They need to develop younger players who can produce now and in the future.

The Term Issue: Kadri’s Long-Term Cap Commitment

The other major obstacle is the long-term nature of Kadri’s deal. Even if the Maple Leafs somehow made the trade work for this season, they’d still be on the hook for the remaining term of Kadri’s contract. That creates a huge problem heading into future seasons. As noted above, the Maple Leafs would be forced to make hard decisions about moving out other key players to stay under the cap. If you think that point is redundant, the truth is that it’s worth saying it twice.

Bringing Nazem Kadri back to Toronto is a fun thought and would undoubtedly energize the fanbase. However, it’s simply not feasible in reality. The financial and roster constraints make it impossible for the team to take on a long-term, high-priced contract like Kadri’s without compromising its future.

It’s a great story for the movies, but it doesn’t work in the complex, salary-cap world of the NHL.

Related: The Maple Leafs Lost to an Undermanned Blue Jackets