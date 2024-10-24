NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 23: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Blackhawks, Canucks …

In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 23, 2024), Zach Hyman has responded to early slump criticism by pushing back. He’s been slow off the mark but aims to regain form with the Edmonton Oilers. Justin Schultz signed a “unique” contract with HC Lugano in Switzerland. Why might that deal mark the end of his NHL career?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Oct. 23: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Oilers, Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs barely showed up to play the Columbus Blue Jackets. What were the good, bad, and ugly aspects of the Maple Leafs’ surprising loss? After some excellent play to start the season, how can a team like the Maple Leafs absolutely fall on their faces? Read more about the Maple Leafs loss.

Finally, the Vancouver Canucks came out strong in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Although the season is young, how has the Canucks turned their season around – on the road, no less? Read More Here.

Could Nazem Kadri Return to Toronto?

A recent trade proposal suggests the possibility of Nazem Kadri returning to the Maple Leafs, an exciting idea for longtime fans. However, two major roadblocks make this trade unlikely to happen. What are the obstacles, and why wouldn’t the deal work in reality?

Oilers Make Big Power Play Adjustments

After a sluggish start on the power play, the Edmonton Oilers are finally shaking things up. Head coach Kris Knoblauch has made significant changes, including moving Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman off the first unit. In their place are Mattias Ekholm, Jeff Skinner, and Viktor Arvidsson. The adjustments could be crucial in reigniting the team’s power play performance. Will these changes help turn things around for the Oilers?

Taylor Hall Aware Blackhawks May Explore Trade Options

Taylor Hall is aware the Chicago Blackhawks might explore trading him. The former NHL MVP has moved around quite a bit in recent seasons. As pointed out in a recent article, Hall’s future with the Blackhawks is uncertain, but he wants to remain in Chicago long-term. Will the Blackhawks trust Hall to stay healthy, contribute, or explore trade options? Is he on his way to another team?

What’s Happening in the NHL Tonight?

Tonight, the Washington Capitals face the Philadelphia Flyers. Eyes are on Alex Ovechkin as he continues chasing down Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. Will Ovechkin score another goal to edge closer to Gretzky’s 894?

With his age becoming a factor, can he realistically catch “The Great One” this season or next? Stay tuned to NHL Trade Talk for tomorrow’s update on Ovechkin’s race toward history.

