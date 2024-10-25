In today’s NHL Trade Talk recap (Oct. 24, 2024), the New York Rangers reassigned Matt Rampe to the American Hockey League. The Oilers got good news about Evander Kane in a recent injury update. Lane Hutson might be a great young defenseman, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t make mistakes. The Toronto Maple Leafs went into the St. Louis Blues game looking for some turnaround; unfortunately, they didn’t get it.
Can Alex Ovechkin Break Gretzky’s Goal Record?
On Wednesday Night Hockey, analysts discussed whether Alex Ovechkin can surpass Wayne Gretzky’s 894-goal record. At age 39, Ovechkin faces challenges, including missing playmaker Nicklas Backstrom, but the panel believes his goal-scoring ability could still push him past the record.
How close will Ovechkin come this season? He’s started slowly, but can he pick up his pace?
Maple Leafs Ruin Berube’s Return to St. Louis
Craig Berube lost his cool on his top line on Thursday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs lost another ugly game, this time to the St. Louis Blues, Berube’s old team. The final was 5-1 in favor of St. Louis and it’s certainly not a great look that his team laid an egg in a game he probably really wanted.
What did Berube say before the puck drop?
Utah Hockey Faces a Major Defensive Challenge
Utah Hockey’s defense has suffered injuries to Sean Durzi and John Marino. Experts suggest internal replacements, but can Utah stay competitive without external reinforcements? Utah has started well with a 4-2-1 record. Can they keep it up?
Who might the Utah Hockey Club reach out to? And, if not yet, how long will they wait before the feel like making a trade is a must?
Evander Kane’s Return Could Come Early For Oilers
Evander Kane is expected back by early 2025 after surgeries. His absence has impacted the Edmonton Oilers, who are struggling. Currently, the Oilers are second-to-last in the Pacific Division. Can they pick up their pace? Can they become more competitive before Kane’s return?
Kevin Weekes is reporting the Oilers got good news when it comes to Kane’s injury timeline.
How Did Marchand Feel About Montgomery’s Blow-Up?
Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand spoke with media on Thursday, explaining his take on Jim Montgomery snapping on him after a costly mistake that almost led to a goal in a game versus Utah. Media made a deal out of the incident, but Marchand had a much different response.
His response goes to show that many players have a much different take on things that outsiders and accountability is a big deal if you want to be a winner.
What NHL Trade Talk Is Writing About Tomorrow
As we put this post together, we already know that the Maple Leafs suffered another bad loss to the Blues. The Calgary Flames lost to the Carolina Hurricanes and there might be an injury concern for the team. And, the Montreal Canadiens are exploring the trade market. What are they looking for and who are they willing to give up?
We will tell you all these things tomorrow – and more.
