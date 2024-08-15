Tavares Is Berube’s Most Important Maple Leafs Roster Decision

The recent talk, as it should be, has focused on John Tavares‘ willingness to give up the Toronto Maple Leafs’ captaincy and pass the torch to Auston Matthews. However, there’s more to Tavares than that. He could be pivotal in shaping the Maple Leafs’ roster moving forward, particularly if he transitions into a shutdown third-line center role.

Rethinking Tavares’ Role in the Maple Leafs Lineup

At 33 years old, Tavares is entering the latter stages of his career. A move to the third line could be a natural progression that benefits both him and the team. His elite hockey IQ, professionalism, and commitment to preparation make him well-suited for this role. Here, he could still impact on the ice while adapting his game to meet the team’s needs.

If Tavares moves to the third line, he would be in an ideal position to mentor young prospects like Fraser Minten or Easton Cowan, helping to guide their development while stabilizing the team’s depth. Cowan, who has the potential to break into the top six this season, and Minten, who is on the cusp of becoming an everyday NHL player, could both benefit immensely from Tavares’ experience and leadership.

John Tavares 1000 points Maple Leafs

Tavares’ ability to win key faceoffs (nearly 60% last season) and solid defense would allow him to anchor a line that focuses on shutting down opponents while contributing offensively. His career-high 134 hits last season also indicate his willingness to adapt and evolve his game, adding a physical element crucial for a third-line center.

Tavares’ Move Could Have Long-Term Benefits for Toronto

Tavares’ transition to this role could provide long-term benefits for the Maple Leafs. If he embraces the shutdown center position, he could extend his career while maintaining a valuable presence on the team. This move might also allow the Maple Leafs to allocate their resources better, mainly if Tavares is willing to sign a contract extension at a hometown discount, knowing that his role will shift to one emphasizing defensive reliability and mentorship.

In summary, Tavares’ potential move to the third line could catalyze significant changes in the Maple Leafs’ roster structure. His adaptability, leadership, and defensive capabilities make him an ideal candidate for this role, and his presence in this position could help bridge the gap between the current core and the next generation of Maple Leafs players.

