Maple Leafs Have a Wealth of Leadership Options

I make no bones about it. I regularly read many other writers who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs. Jon Steitzer of LeafsNation is one of my favorite writers. He always seems to offer a solid take on all things Maple Leafs. Earlier today, he wrote about the current state of the Maple Leafs’ leadership after the formal naming of Auston Matthews to the captaincy.

The Maple Leafs Have a Wealth of Leadership to Draw Upon

While the jury is out on how good this current iteration of the Maple Leafs might be, there is one certainty. The team has a wealth of leadership to draw on. As well, the team as a collective seems to have its head screwed on straight, which was a fact highlighted by the seamless transition of the captaincy from John Tavares to Auston Matthews. This shift, coupled with the confirmation that Tavares will continue to wear an ‘A’ for the Leafs, underscores the team’s depth of leadership. That’s true both on and off the ice.

Related: Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?

The Maple Leafs’ leadership isn’t just about the letters on the jerseys; it’s about the influence and example set by players like Tavares, Matthews, and Rielly. Tavares’ willingness to step back from the captaincy, allowing Matthews to take on the role, speaks volumes about the team’s unity and lack of ego. Matthews, now the 26th captain in franchise history, brings his brand of leadership—one that blends skill with growing maturity, making him a fitting choice to guide the team forward.

Considering Morgan Rielly and What He Brings to the Team

Morgan Rielly, who I would have supported as the team’s captain before Tavares was named, has also long been a stalwart. He’s another key figure in the team’s leadership structure. His consistent performance, community involvement, and dedication to the team make him a natural choice for a full-time alternate captaincy.

Morgan Rielly Maple Leafs

Rielly is the longest-tenured Maple Leafs player. As such, he represents the team’s heart and soul. His work ethic, particularly during crucial playoff moments, has earned him respect across the league and in Toronto. As a leader, Rielly exemplifies what it means to be a Maple Leafs player. He could also be elevated to a full-time alternate captain, further solidifying his standing within the organization.

Other Team Leaders: Marner, Nylander, Ekman-Larsson & Tanev

While Mitch Marner and William Nylander also bring leadership qualities to the table, their roles within the team might be better suited without the added pressure of formal leadership positions. Despite regularly wearing an ‘A, Marner has faced scrutiny for his lack of consideration in handling the media. He’s honest but sometimes doesn’t consider the impact of what he says.

If I were in charge, I would not put Marner in a more formal leadership position. Nylander has also grown into a trusted voice, especially among the European players. That said, he marches to the beat of his own drum and seems comfortable leading without a letter on his jersey.

The Maple Leafs’ leadership group, anchored by Matthews, Tavares, and Rielly, provides the team with a solid foundation regardless of formal titles. With additional voices like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev bringing experience and wisdom to the room, the Maple Leafs are in a unique position where leadership is a collective effort, not just the responsibility of those wearing letters.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Might Be: Who Cares?

In the end, the formal titles may be irrelevant. The true strength of the Maple Leafs lies in the collective leadership throughout the roster. Here, each player contributes in his own way. This wealth of leadership ensures that the Maple Leafs are well-prepared to navigate the challenges of the upcoming season. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter who wears the ‘C’ or ‘A.’

Related: Will Craig Berube’s Tough Love Style Work with the Maple Leafs?