Ex-Maple Leaf Ilya Samsonov Blasts Ex-Bruin Linus Ullmark

Goaltending is often described as one of the most personal positions in hockey. Each goalie brings their unique style, mentality, and approach to the ice. This individuality can make rivalries between goalies particularly intense, as seen in the case of former Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov and ex-Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark.

Ilya Samsonov Was on the Losing End of the Bruins’ First-Round Series

Samsonov, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting goalie during their first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins, found himself on the losing side of that rivalry. Despite his struggles in the series, former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe continued to start Samsonov. This decision surprised Ullmark, who was vocal about it during an interview after the season. Ullmark noted that he found playing against Samsonov easier than Toronto’s backup, Joseph Woll, adding a personal critique that seemed to suggest Samsonov lacked control in high-pressure situations.

Related: Will Craig Berube’s Tough Love Style Work with the Maple Leafs?

The truth is that the series loss was not entirely on Samsonov. He held his former team in the game and played well. Only an overtime goal in Game 7 pushed the Maple Leafs to another first-round loss.

Ullmark’s comments didn’t go unnoticed by Samsonov. Now, with the Vegas Golden Knights, Samsonov responded to Ullmark’s remarks on social media, pointing to an upcoming game between his new team and Ullmark’s Senators on November 21. Samsonov’s response’s pointed nature underscores how deeply these rivalries can affect a goalie’s mindset. Samsonov lashed out, saying, “November 21 keep your ass shut or will you be injured again?”

Linus Ullmark and Ilya Samsonov battle in a war of words

As Samsonov prepares for the 2024-25 season with a new team, the question arises: will Ullmark’s comments motivate Samsonov? Goalies are known for using real or perceived slights as fuel to prove their doubters wrong. With Samsonov set to share the net in Vegas alongside Adin Hill, there’s a chance that this personal rivalry could push him to elevate his game.

After a season where he posted a 23-7-8 record with a .890 save percentage for the Maple Leafs, Samsonov has much to prove, especially after not being re-signed by Toronto.

The Golden Knights Are Counting on a Samsonov Bounce Back Season

The Vegas Golden Knights are banking on Samsonov’s ability to bounce back, and the added motivation of facing Ullmark later in the season could be exactly what Samsonov needs to regain his confidence. Whether this personal slight will ignite a new level of play in Samsonov remains to be seen, but the emotions of being a goalie can significantly influence performance. As the new season unfolds, Samsonov will have a chance to channel his competitive fire into a successful year with his new team.

For Maple Leafs fans who still support Samsonov, this is a new side of him. We’ve seen him elated, spontaneous, and downright despondent. However, we’ve never seen him driven by anger. Could this emotion fuel a breakout season for him?

Even though he’s no longer in Toronto, his fans are hopeful that it will.

Related: Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?