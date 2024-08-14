Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, one area where they might consider adding some insurance is on the blue line. The team’s goal is heavily focused on defensive stability and goal prevention. Thus, bringing in a seasoned depth defenseman could give the team valuable experience and reliability. One player who might be a potential fit is Justin Schultz.
Related: Will Craig Berube’s Tough Love Style Work with the Maple Leafs?
Reasons Why Schultz Could Be a Fit for Toronto
Schultz, a 34-year-old right-shot defenseman, has spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Kraken. He was crucial in providing veteran leadership and stability on the back end. His last contract carried a $3 million cap hit. However, the reality of today’s cap constraints would likely make Schultz available at a more affordable rate, possibly even on a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO).
For the Maple Leafs, Schultz’s experience could be valuable. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was part of a deep defense that helped the team win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. That pedigree alone could make him a worthy addition to a team looking to make a deep playoff run.
Schultz Could Become a Reliable and Cheap Third-pairing
The Maple Leafs’ current defensive lineup has a solid top four. However, the depth beyond that could be a question mark. Injuries always pop up. The season is long, and the grind is real.
Schultz’s ability to play a steady, reliable game could make him an ideal candidate for a third-pairing role. He’s not expected to be a top-four defenseman anymore. But, in a more limited role, he can still provide quality minutes. He’s also particularly adept at penalty killing or when the team needs to lock down a lead.
One of the primary concerns for any team adding a player like Schultz is the cap hit. However, if Schultz still desires to play in the NHL, he might be open to signing for a more team-friendly deal. If the team can sign him on a modest contract, they could add a veteran presence without significantly impacting their cap situation.
Additionally, Schultz’s experience in high-pressure playoff situations could be an asset in the locker room, particularly for younger defensemen on the roster. Like what veteran Mark Giordano provided over the past two seasons, his presence could help ease the burden on Toronto’s defense and provide new head coach Craig Berube with more flexibility in deploying his defensive pairs.
The Bottom Line for Schultz and the Maple Leafs
While Schultz might not be the flashiest name around, he represents a low-risk, high-reward option for the Maple Leafs. His experience, reliability, and potential affordability make him worth considering. If all goes as planned, the Maple Leafs will try to ensure they have the depth required for a long and grueling season. Schultz could help steady the ship on the team’s blue line.
Related: Maple Leafs Simon Benoit: 3 Reasons He’s Smart Signing
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Why Are NHL Offer Sheets So Rare Today?
The St. Louis Blues just made a move against the Oilers that is rarely...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Oilers’ Holloway & Broberg Offer Sheets Likely Over More Than Money
On the surface, Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg signing offer sheets with the St....
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 1 day ago
Trading For Patrik Laine Could Be A Risk Worth Taking
Patrik Laine remains on the trade market. Here's why teams should consider making a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Evander Kane’s Recent Injury News Complicates Things for Oilers
With news that Evander Kane might be getting offseason surgery and going on LTIR,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Canada Strikes Gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Team Canada has won the Hlinka Gretzky Cup for the third straight year. Who...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Ex-Maple Leafs Jumbo Joe Is Getting Ready for a New Season
As the 2024-25 NHL season rolls around, Toronto Maple Leafs fans can know that...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Oilers Group Working with Province to Match Flames Arena Funds
Now that Calgary has their money, should the Oilers Entertainment Group get more money...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Kaiden Guhle’s Extension: A Wise Move for Hughes and Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens were wise to lock up Kaiden Guhle to a long-term extension...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
The Unique Ability of Bouchard to Enhance the Oilers Team Performance
Edmonton Oilers defensemen, Evan Bouchard, actively elevates the play of his defense partner, no...