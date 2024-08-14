Maple Leafs Need a Right-Shot D-Man: Why Not Justin Schultz?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, one area where they might consider adding some insurance is on the blue line. The team’s goal is heavily focused on defensive stability and goal prevention. Thus, bringing in a seasoned depth defenseman could give the team valuable experience and reliability. One player who might be a potential fit is Justin Schultz.

Reasons Why Schultz Could Be a Fit for Toronto

Schultz, a 34-year-old right-shot defenseman, has spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Kraken. He was crucial in providing veteran leadership and stability on the back end. His last contract carried a $3 million cap hit. However, the reality of today’s cap constraints would likely make Schultz available at a more affordable rate, possibly even on a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO).

For the Maple Leafs, Schultz’s experience could be valuable. He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was part of a deep defense that helped the team win back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. That pedigree alone could make him a worthy addition to a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Schultz Could Become a Reliable and Cheap Third-pairing

The Maple Leafs’ current defensive lineup has a solid top four. However, the depth beyond that could be a question mark. Injuries always pop up. The season is long, and the grind is real.

Schultz’s ability to play a steady, reliable game could make him an ideal candidate for a third-pairing role. He’s not expected to be a top-four defenseman anymore. But, in a more limited role, he can still provide quality minutes. He’s also particularly adept at penalty killing or when the team needs to lock down a lead.

One of the primary concerns for any team adding a player like Schultz is the cap hit. However, if Schultz still desires to play in the NHL, he might be open to signing for a more team-friendly deal. If the team can sign him on a modest contract, they could add a veteran presence without significantly impacting their cap situation.

Additionally, Schultz’s experience in high-pressure playoff situations could be an asset in the locker room, particularly for younger defensemen on the roster. Like what veteran Mark Giordano provided over the past two seasons, his presence could help ease the burden on Toronto’s defense and provide new head coach Craig Berube with more flexibility in deploying his defensive pairs.

The Bottom Line for Schultz and the Maple Leafs

While Schultz might not be the flashiest name around, he represents a low-risk, high-reward option for the Maple Leafs. His experience, reliability, and potential affordability make him worth considering. If all goes as planned, the Maple Leafs will try to ensure they have the depth required for a long and grueling season. Schultz could help steady the ship on the team’s blue line.

