“Swayman Wants to Be a Bruin” But Turns Down Huge Hinted Offer

As much as the situation in Boston is starting to look a little hairy, the Boston Bruins are not a point where they are ready to trade goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Insiders like Elliotte Friedman have reported that there have been discussions about the idea of having to do so, but the team is not prepared to take that step and a recent report notes that Swayman is not looking to leave.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic wrote in a column on Monday, “Swayman wants to be a Bruin. The feeling is mutual. Negotiations, then, will continue, as difficult as the process has been so far.”

There is still a huge mountain to climb. Shinzawa writes that Swayman is looking for $9.5 million on a long-term extension. “According to Sportsnet, Swayman wants to be paid the same as Charlie McAvoy, who earns $9.5 million annually,” cites Shizawa. It’s a number the Bruins aren’t prepared to pay, thus, the two sides are stuck.

Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday morning, “Bruins management is meeting with media today…Neely also said Swayman told him he wants to stay with the Bruins.” This comes after quotes from Neely saying about Swayman “I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now,” Cam Neely on Swayman. The hint here is that the Bruins have offered $8M times 8 years.

Trading Swayman Is About More Than Both Sides Wanting to Work It Out

And, even if one party were open to a trade, it’s not the easiest deal to pull off. The scribe explains that Swayman isn’t likely to come down from his ask, regardless of which team acquires him. That means being comfortable with his number and having the cap space to make it work. Plus, that team will have to pay twice, first to make Swayman fit. Second, because he won’t be cheap to pry loose from the Bruins.

The Bruins acquired a 2024 first-round pick, Korpisalo and Mark Kastelic for Linus Ullmark. Shinzawa says the price for Swayman will be higher. “The Bruins would want far more for Swayman, even though he is unsigned. He is six years younger than his former partner and under team control for another two seasons. Swayman’s best years are to come.”

Needless to say, the Bruins and Swayman might be some distance away from getting a deal done. That said, a trade, for now, is out of the question.

