Swayman Turns Down $64 Million Contract Offer From the Bruins

Elliotte Friedman is among reporters who have cited comments from Boston Bruins President Cam Neely on Monday. Sounding somewhat bitter this negotiation between the team and Jeremy Swayman is still going on, Neely hinted that the organization offered the netminder $64 million in their latest contract talks.
Friedman reported on Monday morning, “Bruins management is meeting with media today…Neely also said Swayman told him he wants to stay with the Bruins.” Still, he’s not making it easy on the team. Neely was asked about where things are at and he noted he didn’t want to get into the weeds about what Swayman is asking for, but noted, “I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now.”
The hint here is that the Bruins have offered $8 million times eight years and Swayman has said no.
All indications suggest that Swayman will remain unsigned when the Bruins submit their opening night roster next week. General Manager Don Sweeney noted it’s “unlikely” Swayman will be available for the regular-season opener, and head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that Joonas Korpisalo is expected to start against the Panthers on Oct. 8 following a strong showing in camp.
Things are clearly sour between the two sides, but the Bruins did confirm that Swayman flat-out told them he wants to remain with the organization. This isn’t about wanting a trade and it doesn’t sound like the organization is at a point yet where they will explore one.
