Could the Bruins Be Forced to Trade Two Vezina Candidates?

There is still time to sign Jeremy Swayman, but the way things seem to be trending, the Boston Bruins could be facing an unprecedented dilemma: having to trade two Vezina-caliber goaltenders in back-to-back seasons.

After dealing Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators this summer to clear the way for Swayman’s deal, the team is now struggling to reach an agreement with Swayman himself, leaving his future in Boston uncertain.

Swayman, who became a restricted free agent on July 1, has been absent from training camp as contract talks have stalled. While both sides reportedly want a long-term deal, the main sticking point appears to be the annual average value (AAV). Swayman is believed to be seeking a contract in the $8.5 million to $10 million range, while the Bruins’ initial offer was rumored to be much lower.

Swayman significantly outperformed his contract, posting a .916 save percentage and ranking fifth among NHL goalies with 22.8 goals saved above expected. He was also dragged through arbitration by the Bruins last summer, a decision many believe he’s never gotten over. With strong numbers and a bit of a burr in his saddle, he’s dug in on his contract demands.

Time Is Running Out for Bruins and Swayman Trade Talks Are Out There

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement by Dec. 1, Swayman will be ineligible to play this season. That has led to speculation that the Bruins might actually feel the need to trade Swayman and move in a different direction.

Elliotte Friedman said in a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast:

“I had some people asking me, do you think the Bruins will pivot and consider trading Swayman, just give up and go? … but my impressions are that the Bruins do not want to trade Swayman.”

The Bruins certainly don’t want to have to lean on veteran Joonas Korpisalo and unproven prospects Brandon Bussi and Michael DiPietro. It’s a massive drop-off for a team that once prided itself on having the best goaltending duo in the NHL. But, might they be left with little choice?

If Swayman sits out, it could derail Boston’s season before it even starts. Boston may need to quickly pivot to avoid falling out of contention if Korpisalo and whoever backs him up can’t carry the load. A

Trading Swayman Has to Put Sweeney on Hot Seat

The pressure is mounting for GM Don Sweeney to get a deal done. Trading Ullmark was supposed to solidify Swayman as the franchise goalie, but now there’s a real risk of losing both top-tier netminders within months of each other. The question remains: will Boston cave and pay big, committing to Swayman long-term? Or, will they face the humiliation of dealing away another Vezina-worthy goaltender?

If the latter, the Bruins would have to seriously consider trading Sweeney. Even if he wasn’t the person to make the call to trade Ullmark, someone would have to fall on the sword.

