Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Injuries, Player Updates, and More

In this episode of Toronto Maple Leafs, quick heads, I’ll look at some news from the organization. The team has a few days off and is off to Muskoka on a team bonding activity. It’s also a chance for any little ding to have an opportunity to be healed.

Related: What Will It Take for Nick Robertson to Secure a Spot with Maple Leafs?

Quick Hit One: McMann Takes a Day Off for Maintenance

Winger Bobby McMann didn’t participate in practice on Saturday, taking a maintenance day to recover. Coach Berube reassured fans, saying, “He’s one of the guys who is a little sore and banged up a little from camp, but he’s fine.” McMann has been showing promise throughout training camp, and while this injury isn’t a cause for significant concern, it’s clear the team wants him fully ready for the grind of the season ahead.

Quick Hit Two: Tavares Resting with Lower-Body Stiffness

Veteran forward John Tavares got another day off to rest after experiencing lower-body stiffness during Thursday’s preseason victory against the Montreal Canadiens. While it’s not a severe injury, the Maple Leafs are cautious with their ex-captain, ensuring he’s in peak condition when the regular season starts. Tavares’ leadership and consistency are crucial for the Maple Leafs, so giving him ample recovery time is a priority.

John Tavares of the Maple Leafs

Quick Hit Three: Berube’s Impressed with Hakanpaa’s Progress

When speaking about defenseman Jani Hakanpaa’s performance, Berube commented, “He has done well. There was a process when he arrived, and I think the process has been going well.” Hakanpaa’s presence on the blue line has been noticeable, and his physical style of play complements the Maple Leafs’ new focus on tightening up their defense. His adjustment to the team has been slow but steady, and his role could expand as the season progresses.

Quick Hit Four: Upcoming Preseason Goalie Rotation

With just two preseason games left, a home-and-home series against the Detroit Red Wings, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz are expected to split the remaining goaltending duties. Each will likely get a complete game to showcase his form before the season starts. Woll has already demonstrated his potential as a reliable starter, while Stolarz aims to solidify his spot on the roster. It should be a friendly rivalry for the starting job.

Quick Hit Five: Berube’s Mid-Camp Assessment

Reflecting on the team’s progress with camp and the preseason at the halfway mark, Berube shared his thoughts: “I’m excited and happy where the team’s at. But in saying that, there’s still a lot of work to do.” The coach pointed out areas like the penalty kill and defensive zone structure as key focuses moving forward. “We’ve got to keep working on it. Next week is a crucial week for us in practice.” Surprisingly, the team has not been scored upon when they’ve been a man short this preseason.

Berube’s comments suggest that, while the team is on track, plenty of fine-tuning must be done before the regular season begins.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will head to Muskoka on Monday afternoon for a brief getaway involving a couple of days of team bonding and practice in the area. Veteran forward Ryan Reaves emphasized the importance of these trips: “It’s just a way to get to know the new guys a little better, come together as a team and have some fun.”

With several new faces on the roster, this retreat offers a chance for the team to gel off the ice. The team is looking to set a solid foundation for the season.

Related: Parade to the Penalty Box Disrupts Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Win