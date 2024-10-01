Swayman Mess: Podcaster Playfully Teases Bruins-Senators Trade

The drama unfolding between the Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman has everyone talking. For one podcaster, this kind of story is pure gold for content. Spittin’ Chiclets star Paul Bissonnette is taking advantage of the mess and trolling fans, suggesting the Bruins might trade Swayman and to the most unlikely of places.

Bissonnette tweeted, “Just got a text from Keith Yandle saying he’s hearing Swayman to Ottawa for Ullmark. Waiting for more details.”

Just got a text from Keith Yandle saying he’s hearing Swayman to Ottawa for Ullmark. Waiting for more details. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) September 30, 2024

While Bissonnette is posting the tweet straight-faced, it’s pretty clear this is a joke that he couldn’t help but make. For fans who don’t know the backstory, the Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Senators this summer. Thinking they wouldn’t have this much trouble signing Swayman to an extension, the Bruins have been criticized for their timing, not ensuring Swayman was locked up before trading their other Vezina-caliber goalie.

The joke here is that the Bruins might realize they made a mistake and try to get Ullmark back, trading Swayman for him.

Even if this wasn’t a joke, this kind of trade would be difficult to pull off. First, the Senators would need to know that Ullmark is not willing to sign in Ottawa long-term. While he hasn’t signed yet, the hope is that he chooses to stay. Second, the Senators would need to be prepared to pay Swayman his ask. The Bruins want people to believe Swayman turned down $8 million times eight years.

One Senators fan posted on Bissonnette’s thread, “Sorry, he’s very much ours. No takesies backsies.”

Would the Senators Do This If It Were Offered?

While it’s most likely a joke, it is an interesting question: if the Bruins offered this trade to the Senators, would they take it? That comes down to who the Senators would rather have.

Both goalies are potentially elite. Swayman is 25 years old. Ullmark is 31. Investing in Swayman long-term seems to make more sense if both netminders are going to cost between $8 and $10 million per season.

To say the least, both teams would need to know that the players are interested in signing and what that number is. It might have to be a sign-and-trade in both circumstances.

