Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List

As the offseason comes to a close, NHL Network continues to rank active NHL players. In the newest edition, two Edmonton Oilers make the list, being ranked as Top 50 players in the league. Coming off career years, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard find their hard work isn’t going unnoticed, especially in the eyes of the NHL Network. But where exactly do these players stack up to the rest?

For the first time in his career, Hyman is being labeled a top 50 player. Previously unranked, Hyman finds himself almost halfway up the list with a 35th-place ranking. NHL Network attributes Hyman’s 2024 goal total and impressive playoff numbers to his placement.

It’s been difficult not to notice Hyman’s impact on the Oilers since signing as a free agent in 2021. Especially last season, where he recorded a staggering amount of goals. In 80 games, Hyman recorded 54 goals, blowing his previous career high out of the water by nearly 20 goals. Furthermore, his remarkable postseason performance, where he recorded 22 points in 25 games, played an instrumental role in the Oilers success.

Evan Bouchard celebrates Zach Hyman scoring 50 goals

Evan Bouchard Surpasses Hyman

Neighboring Hyman is Evan Bouchard as he ranks in 34th place. Also, previously unranked, NHL Network places the young 24-year-old just ahead of his Oilers teammate.

Last season, Bouchard broke every one of his personal records, logging career highs in goals, assists, and points. Scoring 18 goals and 64 assists for a total of 82 points; doubling his previous total of 40 points. Additionally, Bouchard had one of the most dominant postseasons by a defenseman in NHL history. Breaking an almost 40-year-old record by recording the most assists by a defenseman in a single postseason with 26.

With both players posting career-high regular season totals and each having incredible runs in the playoffs, it’s no surprise that both Hyman and Bouchard are on this list. Both have bloomed into stars, playing vital roles with the Oilers. Nevertheless, the top ten players have yet to be named to the NHL Networks Top 50 Players list. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl notably absent from this already published 11-50 list, one can suspect two more Oilers to join Hyman and Bouchard as top 50 players.

Next: Oilers Will Finally Debut Highly-Anticipated Draisaitl Second Line