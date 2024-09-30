Swayman’s Agent Calls Out Bruins, Refutes $64M Offer

Jeremy Swayman’s agent isn’t having it. Quickly calling out Cam Neely and the Boston Bruins for what he calls a disappointing turn of events, Lewis Gross claims no offer even close to $64 million was tabled to Swayman. He says he and his client will take some time and see where they go from here.

He noted in the statement:

Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client.” He adds, “At today’s press conference, $64 million was references. This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level.”

Statement from Jeremy Swayman’s agent Lewis Gross below refuting the $64M figure mentioned by Cam Neely earlier today ⤵️ https://t.co/SncpCaPXRA — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 30, 2024

He went on to note that they are extremely disappointed and that this was not fair to Jeremy. The feeling was that it put Swayman in a bad light, as though he’d not accepted a reasonable offer and was hearing it from the fans.

Whether that means Swayman would have accepted that offer isn’t known. And, if the Bruins are offering $64 million, will Swayman accept it now? Or, is this just another instance where the Bruins have personally attacked their netminder — the first time running him through a rough arbitration process?

Don Sweeney Jeremy Swayman Bruins contract

This all comes after Neely told the media he wouldn’t get into Swayman’s ask but said “I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now” and why their goaltender should be at camp and getting ready for this season. The hint was that the Bruins offered Swayman an eight-year, $8 million per season deal. Gross is saying that’s absolutely not true. Whether there was just a miscommunication, or Neely is bold-faced lying to everyone about what they’ve offered isn’t clear.

Paul Bissonette of Spittin’ Chiclets wrote earlier on Monday, “This Swayman stuffs is about to pop. I would love him in Detroit. I’m hearing statement from Swayman’s agent coming. Get the popcorn ready. NHL season off to a HUUUUUGE start.” Who knows if there is anything to the Detroit part, but he nailed the fact a statement was released.

