Silly Narrative Surrounds Sharks Sending Yaroslav Askarov to AHL

The San Jose Sharks have announced that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been reassigned to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. The 22-year-old netminder was released from training camp as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that has kept him sidelined throughout camp.
The news caught many NHL fans off guard, especially those unaware of the situation in Sharks camp and Askarov’s status. Most know that the goaltender left Nashville seeking a better opportunity and a shot at becoming a starter. However, some fans—prompted by sensationalized media coverage—view his AHL assignment as a setback.
But, that’s not the correct narrative surrounding this situation.
Askarov Will Play in San Jose, But He’s Dealing with an Injury
Due to his injury, Askarov has been unable to participate in practice sessions, and the reassignment is viewed as a temporary move to help him get back to full strength. Once he is healthy and back up to game speed, there is a possibility that Askarov could join the Sharks’ NHL roster later this season.
This development should not be considered a setback for the young goaltender. With a two-year contract extension set to begin next season, Askarov remains a key part of San Jose’s future plans. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported Thursday before news of Friday’s demotion that him starting the season in the AHL was possible and Askarov is “expected to take over the net for the Sharks sooner than later.”
Askarov is widely regarded as one of the organization’s top goaltending prospects, and the Sharks are likely to give him time to develop at the AHL level until he’s fully ready for NHL action.
For now, San Jose will rely on two healthy goalies in camp — Vitek Vanecek and MacKenzie Blackwood. Sooner than later, Askarov will work his way back. Fans can expect the Russian goaltender to see significant AHL minutes once he returns to form, he’ll get the call up.
Next: Red Wings’ Jack Campbell Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with some minor injuries to key players. How...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?
Coming off a career year and historical postseason, Oilers defenseman, Evan Bouchard hunts down...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...