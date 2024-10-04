Silly Narrative Surrounds Sharks Sending Yaroslav Askarov to AHL

The San Jose Sharks have announced that goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been reassigned to the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. The 22-year-old netminder was released from training camp as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that has kept him sidelined throughout camp.

The news caught many NHL fans off guard, especially those unaware of the situation in Sharks camp and Askarov’s status. Most know that the goaltender left Nashville seeking a better opportunity and a shot at becoming a starter. However, some fans—prompted by sensationalized media coverage—view his AHL assignment as a setback.

But, that’s not the correct narrative surrounding this situation.

Askarov Will Play in San Jose, But He’s Dealing with an Injury

Due to his injury, Askarov has been unable to participate in practice sessions, and the reassignment is viewed as a temporary move to help him get back to full strength. Once he is healthy and back up to game speed, there is a possibility that Askarov could join the Sharks’ NHL roster later this season.

This development should not be considered a setback for the young goaltender. With a two-year contract extension set to begin next season, Askarov remains a key part of San Jose’s future plans. Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported Thursday before news of Friday’s demotion that him starting the season in the AHL was possible and Askarov is “expected to take over the net for the Sharks sooner than later.”

Askarov is widely regarded as one of the organization’s top goaltending prospects, and the Sharks are likely to give him time to develop at the AHL level until he’s fully ready for NHL action.

For now, San Jose will rely on two healthy goalies in camp — Vitek Vanecek and MacKenzie Blackwood. Sooner than later, Askarov will work his way back. Fans can expect the Russian goaltender to see significant AHL minutes once he returns to form, he’ll get the call up.

