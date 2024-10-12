Revisiting the Epic Erik Karlsson Trade: Did the Senators Win?

On September 13, 2018, the Ottawa Senators made one of the most significant moves in recent franchise history by trading their star defenseman Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks. Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner and one of the NHL’s elite defensemen, had been the heart of the Senators’ blue line for nearly a decade.

In return, Ottawa received a package of players and draft picks, signaling the start of a rebuild. Two players who came to the Senators as a result of the trade were Josh Norris and Tim Stützle. Both remain with the team.

But, over six years later, how did the trade play out for both sides? Here’s a closer look at the key pieces involved in the trade and who may have ultimately won the deal.

Erik Karlsson Became a Superstar for San Jose

Karlsson joined the Sharks as one of the most dynamic offensive defensemen in the league. The Sharks hoped he would be the final piece to push them toward a Stanley Cup. Karlsson did help the team make a deep playoff run in his first season. However, injuries and inconsistency plagued his tenure in San Jose.

Despite these setbacks, Karlsson’s talent was never in question. He enjoyed a renaissance year in the 2022-23 season, showing he can still be a dominant force on the ice. However, Karlsson’s large contract proved costly, with the Sharks no longer in contention. His tenure in San Jose didn’t meet its lofty expectations. While he performed at a high level individually, the Sharks didn’t reach the success they envisioned when they acquired him. He was moved to Pittsburgh in 2023.

Josh Norris: A Potential Future Star for Ottawa?

Ottawa received a young player in the trade, Josh Norris, a prospect who had yet to play an NHL game. Norris made his NHL debut with the Senators in the 2019-20 season, appearing in three games without registering a point. His breakout came in the 2020-21 season. He played 56 games, scoring 17 goals and adding 18 assists for 35 points.

Norris took another leap in 2021-22, scoring an impressive 35 goals and 20 assists for 55 points in 66 games. Unfortunately, injuries limited him to eight games in the 2022-23 season, where he managed two goals and one assist. He rebounded in 2023-24, playing 50 games and contributing 16 goals and 14 assists for 30 points.

Tim Stützle: The Trade’s Game-Changer

Perhaps the biggest prize Ottawa received in the Karlsson trade was a conditional first-round pick. That pick turned into Tim Stützle, who was drafted third overall in 2020. Stützle has rapidly developed into one of the NHL’s brightest young stars.

Tim Stutzle Senators Erik Karlsson Sharks trade

Stützle’s impact on the Senators was immediate. After joining the Senators in the 2020-21 season, he played 53 games and recorded 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points. He took a significant step forward in 2021-22. That season, he played 79 games and increased his production to 22 goals and 36 assists for 58 points.

Stützle’s breakout came in the 2022-23 season, where he scored 39 goals and added 51 assists for an impressive 90 points in 78 games. In 2023-24, he continued to show his playmaking ability, scoring 18 goals and 52 assists for 70 points in 75 games. In the 2024-25 season, Stützle started strong with two goals in his first game.

The Senators Received Other Pieces: DeMelo, Tierney, and Draft Picks

In addition to Norris and Stützle, Ottawa received defenseman Dylan DeMelo and forward Chris Tierney. DeMelo provided solid play on the Senators’ blue line before being traded to the Winnipeg Jets. There, he’s become a serviceable blue liner. Tierney played four seasons with the Senators and was a versatile two-way forward. He now plays in the KHL after stops with Florida and New Jersey.

The Senators also received multiple draft picks. One was used to select Zack Ostapchuk, a promising young forward who continues to develop in their system. In the 2023-24 season, Ostapchuk played seven games for the Senators but did not register any points. However, he had a more productive season with the Belleville Senators in the AHL, scoring 17 goals and adding 11 assists for 28 points in 69 games. He also contributed two points in six playoff games.

Who Won the Trade?

From a short-term perspective, the Sharks initially seemed to benefit from acquiring Karlsson. He helped them reach the 2019 Western Conference Final. However, Karlsson’s hefty contract and injury history hindered San Jose in later years, and the team has been unable to sustain success.

Long-term, it’s increasingly clear that the Senators are the winners of this trade. Norris and Stützle are already key pieces of the team’s core, with the potential to be stars for many years. Karlsson, while still an elite player, is approaching the twilight of his career playing in Pittsburgh with the Penguins. Ottawa’s young talent is just beginning to emerge.

The real kicker for Ottawa is Stützle. If he continues his trajectory, the trade could be viewed as a franchise-defining moment, setting the Senators up for sustained success in the future.

The Bottom Line? The Senators Came Out Ahead on This Trade

While San Jose might have initially got the player they needed, Ottawa’s long-term rewards make them the winners of the Karlsson trade. With Norris and Stützle part of the team’s core group, the Senators are poised to be competitive for years. The decision to trade their franchise defenseman was a wise move for the future.

