Red Wings’ Jack Campbell Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Former Edmonton Oilers and current Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the team for an indefinite period. The news was confirmed in a statement released by the NHL, which noted that Campbell will be receiving care through the joint initiative between the league and the NHL Players’ Association.

“Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators,” the statement reads.

Jack Campbell (@DetroitRedWings) to receive care from NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. https://t.co/n9KQcvBIEB pic.twitter.com/CsD9JhCquG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 4, 2024

The Player Assistance Program was established to provide players and their families with mental health and substance abuse support, emphasizing confidentiality and professional help. While specific details regarding Campbell’s situation were not disclosed, his absence will potentially impact the Red Wings, who signed the former Edmonton Oiler netminder as a backup to their goaltending trio of Ville Husso, Cam Talbot, and Alex Lyon.

Campbell, who signed with Detroit after a three-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers, has been regarded as one of the most well-liked and respected players in the league. Known for his positive attitude and resilience, Campbell’s situation has drawn support from fans and fellow players alike, many of whom have taken to social media to express their well wishes.

“Jack is one of the good guys in the league, and we’re all hoping for the best,” one anonymous teammate shared.

The Red Wings have not provided a timeline for Campbell’s return, and the focus is rightfully on his health and well-being. The entire hockey community is rallying behind Campbell, a goaltender who has had a rough run in recent seasons on the ice and now seems to be dealing with issues off of it.

