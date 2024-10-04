Red Wings’ Jack Campbell Enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Former Edmonton Oilers and current Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and will be away from the team for an indefinite period. The news was confirmed in a statement released by the NHL, which noted that Campbell will be receiving care through the joint initiative between the league and the NHL Players’ Association.
“Under the terms of the joint program, he will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators,” the statement reads.
The Player Assistance Program was established to provide players and their families with mental health and substance abuse support, emphasizing confidentiality and professional help. While specific details regarding Campbell’s situation were not disclosed, his absence will potentially impact the Red Wings, who signed the former Edmonton Oiler netminder as a backup to their goaltending trio of Ville Husso, Cam Talbot, and Alex Lyon.
Campbell, who signed with Detroit after a three-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers, has been regarded as one of the most well-liked and respected players in the league. Known for his positive attitude and resilience, Campbell’s situation has drawn support from fans and fellow players alike, many of whom have taken to social media to express their well wishes.
“Jack is one of the good guys in the league, and we’re all hoping for the best,” one anonymous teammate shared.
The Red Wings have not provided a timeline for Campbell’s return, and the focus is rightfully on his health and well-being. The entire hockey community is rallying behind Campbell, a goaltender who has had a rough run in recent seasons on the ice and now seems to be dealing with issues off of it.
Next: Nick Abruzzese: Strong AHL Performer Who Needs More NHL Patience
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Maple Leafs Minor Injuries: Robertson, McCabe, and Jarnkrok Out
The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with some minor injuries to key players. How...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Can Evan Bouchard Capture the Norris Trophy This Season?
Coming off a career year and historical postseason, Oilers defenseman, Evan Bouchard hunts down...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Have Begun Talks to Sign PTO Defenseman Travis Dermott
Reports are surfacing that the Edmonton Oilers have begun contract talks with defenseman Travis...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Catch Cap Break with Robin Lehner “Special Situation”
The Vegas Golden Knights will pay Robin Lehner's salary but are being bailed out...
-
Revolving Door on Defense Could Spell Disaster for Oilers’ Darnell Nurse
The Edmonton Oilers don't seem to have a No. 4 defenseman and the decision...
-
Oilers Make Odd Choice on Defense as Nurse Plays vs. Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are icing most of their starters versus the Seattle Kraken, but...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Theory Hints Maple Leafs Tried to Prompt John Tavares Trade Ask
Did the Toronto Maple Leafs try to push John Tavares and test his patience...
-
Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup...
-
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...