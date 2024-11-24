Sidney Crosby Scores Goal 600, Adds to Amazing Legacy

It took a few games longer than expected, but with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play Saturday night, Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to reach the 600-goal milestone. With a goal that will be remembered as one of the defining moments of his illustrious career, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain joins Mario Lemieux as the only other player in franchise history to achieve this feat.

Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are the only active players to reach the 600-goal marker.

The historic goal came off a brilliant setup from Erik Karlsson, with Crosby finishing in classic fashion. Squeezing it through a small area on a one-timer, Crosby celebrated as the Penguins bench erupted, spilling onto the ice to share the moment with their captain. It was an appreciation for everything special about Crosby and what he’s meant to the game and the organization.

Crosby’s journey to 600 goals is remarkable. Known primarily as a pass-first playmaker, he has defied expectations to become one of the game’s all-time leading scorers. Despite missing over 100 games in his prime due to concussions, Crosby has amassed 600 goals, 1,017 assists, and 1,617 points in 1,294 games.

For a generation of fans, Crosby has been the standard of excellence. He’s won everything there is to win and now adds another monumental achievement to his résumé.

It’s hard to argue against the idea that Sidney Crosby is truly the greatest of his generation.

