Auston Matthews Talk Trip to Germany, Return for Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews has returned to the ice ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs practice, raising hopes he’ll soon be able to return to game action. While the star forward is not participating fully in practice, he indicated that Wednesday’s matchup against the Florida Panthers is “a possibility.”

Matthews shed light on the lingering injury that sidelined him, noting it initially flared up during preseason and gradually worsened. “It hasn’t necessarily gotten worse, but it wasn’t getting better. I wanted to be proactive,” he explained, adding that a recent five-day stint in Germany allowed him to re-evaluate and focus on recovery.

Before the injury, Matthews tallied five goals and 11 points in 13 games, a decent, but somewhat slower start for the 60-plus goal captain. His return would provide a much-needed boost for the Leafs, who are grappling with a rash of injuries to key players, including Max Domi, Calle Järnkrok, David Kämpf, Max Pacioretty, and Matthew Knies.

Adding to their challenges, Ryan Reaves is serving a five-game suspension for his hit on Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse, leaving the Leafs’ depth stretched thin.

Toronto has managed to stay competitive despite these setbacks but will be eager to see Matthews back in the lineup. His presence could be a turning point as the Leafs aim to weather their injury crisis and stay in the playoff hunt.

