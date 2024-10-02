Should Maple Leafs Consider a Mock Rempe Trade with Rangers?

Part of the fun of being a hockey fan and using the online tools that exist now to act like an NHL general manager is exploring trade ideas. A popular way to do so these days is by using the PuckPedia GM tool, and one creative user has proposed an intriguing trade idea that could shake up the rosters of both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers.

The deal would see the Maple Leafs acquire enforcer Matt Rempe from the Rangers in exchange for Nicholas Robertson.

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NHL season, trade rumors are circulating, mostly because the team has work to do to get cap-compliant. While this one-for-one trade doesn’t necessarily solve the Leafs cap questions, it is an intriguing proposal.

The money is essentially a wash. Rempe’s contract is $820K, while Robertson’s is $875K. The difference is manageable for both teams.

Who Would This Trade Benefit: Rangers or Maple Leafs?

The few comments on the post appear to come from Rangers fans who laugh the idea off. But, it’s hard to know how much each team covets what they have in each player. Rempe is popular, but polarizing and unproven. Robertson has the skill, but he’s yet to realize it.

Would a Matt Rempe to the Maple Leafs trade make sense?

Acquiring Rempe, a 6-foot-9 forward could bolster the team’s toughness. For the Maple Leafs, the idea of protecting their stars might be important. He is known for his physical style of play and willingness to engage in fights, and he would add a different dynamic to the Leafs’ fourth line.

On the flip side, the Leafs would part with Robertson, who had requested a trade earlier this summer. He says he’s happy to have signed back with the team, but there is still chatter surrounding an eventual trade. It’s unlikely to think the Rangers would show interest today, but if Robertson starts off strong, things could change.

His 34 points in 87 career NHL games suggests there is more he can bring. In the right situation and with the right linemates, he could flourish in New York. His skills as a third-line winger would add depth scoring and he has the potential to play higher in the lineup.

This Is Not A Trade Likely To Happen Anytime Soon

If the Rangers and Maple Leafs even explored this idea, it probably wouldn’t be now. Finding out what each player has the potential to provide this season is a priority over giving up on either and making a change for the sake of change.

But, as the season rolls along, it’s worth wondering if Toronto would be willing to trade a talented but uncertain prospect for a tough enforcer. And, would the Rangers be open to moving a popular tough guy for someone who could score 20-plus goals in an 82-game season?

