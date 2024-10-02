Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?

The Edmonton Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster to 26 players on Tuesday—consisting of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies—by placing defensemen Ben Gleason and Phil Kemp, forward Lane Pederson, and goaltender Collin Delia on waivers for assignment to Bakersfield.
The result is a group of 26 that looks a lot like what the opening night roster is going to be. The only uncertainties are names like Noah Philp, Raphael Lavoie, Travis Dermott, and Drake Caggiula.
The 13th Forward Spot on the Oilers
Drake Caggiula, Philp, and Lavoie are battling for the Oilers’ 13th forward spot. Lavoie missed practice on Tuesday and wasn’t in Monday’s game against Vancouver, but the 24-year-old has impressed during camp and should be back in action before preseason ends. He’s been dealing with a bit of an injury, but he can and will shoot, which is what the Oilers like about him.
Philp, who scored in last week’s 5-4 win over Seattle, offers versatility as a right-shot center who can kill penalties, potentially allowing Derek Ryan to shift to the wing. He’s also excelled in faceoffs, going 28-19 this preseason, including 9-for-11 against Seattle. After taking a full year off from hockey, this is a player few figured would still be here. He’s shown well and while he’s got a chance of making the club, it’s an outside one.
Meanwhile, Caggiula has been unlucky despite strong play. Knoblauch praised him as a versatile, two-way forward who adds speed and physicality. “He’s so close to having a fantastic camp,” Knoblauch said. “He’s had so many scoring chances, but they just haven’t gone in.”
What About the Defense?
The big question on the blue line is who plays where? Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, Brown and Dermott are all in the mix for spots No. 4 – 7. Emberson needs some reps with Darnell Nurse, and the Oilers need to figure out who takes the No. 6 role beside Brett Kulak.
Stecher has shown well but choosing him likely means cutting Dermott or signing him to a two-way deal.
Next: Darnell Nurse Medically Cleared, Oilers Say Big Decision Ahead
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 37 mins ago
Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?
The Edmonton Oilers have trimmed down the roster with a few spots left to...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Preseason Is Ending: Focus Shifts to Maple Leafs Defense Pairings
As the Toronto Maple Leafs preseason is ending, what is the state of the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
3 Teams Linked to Possible Jeremy Swayman Trade
If the Boston Bruins are left with no choice but to consider a trade...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
McDavid Makes Request to Oilers’ Coach as Pre-Season Ends
Connor McDavid has approached his coached and asked if he can play out the...
-
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Senators Lose Stars: Stützle, Tkachuk Leave Game With Injuries
The Ottawa Senators lost two key players as Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk left...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Darnell Nurse Medically Cleared, Oilers Say Big Decision Ahead
The Edmonton Oilers have revealed that defenseman Darnell Nurse is medically cleared to play...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid “Itching” for Oilers to Make Major Pre-Season Change
Connor McDavid is itching for the Edmonton Oilers to put the full roster in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 days ago
Swayman’s Agent Calls Out Bruins, Refutes $64M Offer
Jeremy Swayman’s agent, Lewis Gross, has called out the Boston Bruins for lying about...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers’ Hyman and Bouchard Join Hard-to-Crack Rankings List
Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard are finally being recognized among the elite of the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Darnell Nurse Has Message Amid Injury Concerns, Preseason Absence
Edmonton Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse had a message for people worried he's missing pre-season...