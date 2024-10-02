Oilers Trim Roster Again, What Question Marks Remain on Team?

The Edmonton Oilers reduced their Training Camp roster to 26 players on Tuesday—consisting of 15 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goalies—by placing defensemen Ben Gleason and Phil Kemp, forward Lane Pederson, and goaltender Collin Delia on waivers for assignment to Bakersfield.

The result is a group of 26 that looks a lot like what the opening night roster is going to be. The only uncertainties are names like Noah Philp, Raphael Lavoie, Travis Dermott, and Drake Caggiula.

The 13th Forward Spot on the Oilers

Drake Caggiula, Philp, and Lavoie are battling for the Oilers’ 13th forward spot. Lavoie missed practice on Tuesday and wasn’t in Monday’s game against Vancouver, but the 24-year-old has impressed during camp and should be back in action before preseason ends. He’s been dealing with a bit of an injury, but he can and will shoot, which is what the Oilers like about him.

Philp, who scored in last week’s 5-4 win over Seattle, offers versatility as a right-shot center who can kill penalties, potentially allowing Derek Ryan to shift to the wing. He’s also excelled in faceoffs, going 28-19 this preseason, including 9-for-11 against Seattle. After taking a full year off from hockey, this is a player few figured would still be here. He’s shown well and while he’s got a chance of making the club, it’s an outside one.

Oilers Drake Caggiula and Raphael Lavoie battle for 13th forward spot

Meanwhile, Caggiula has been unlucky despite strong play. Knoblauch praised him as a versatile, two-way forward who adds speed and physicality. “He’s so close to having a fantastic camp,” Knoblauch said. “He’s had so many scoring chances, but they just haven’t gone in.”

What About the Defense?

The big question on the blue line is who plays where? Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, Brown and Dermott are all in the mix for spots No. 4 – 7. Emberson needs some reps with Darnell Nurse, and the Oilers need to figure out who takes the No. 6 role beside Brett Kulak.

Stecher has shown well but choosing him likely means cutting Dermott or signing him to a two-way deal.

