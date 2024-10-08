Shesterkin Pivoting Towards Shorter-Term Extension with Rangers?

Following news on Tuesday morning that New York Rangers’ goaltender Igor Shesterkin has rejected an $88 million offer from the team, reports are surfacing that the netminder might be pivoting completely on his ask.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects is tweeting that Shesterkin might be looking at a shorter-term deal with the Rangers over the eight-year extension most insiders have bee predicting. He writes, “Piggybacking on @KevinWeekes post on Shesterkin. I was told recently that Igor may be more keen on a shorter-term deal (5 years?)” He later adds, “Full disclosure, I’m fully guessing on the 5-year number here. Maybe he wants a 2 year?!”

The idea here is that Shesterkin and the Rangers aren’t going to be able to meet in the middle on a deal that would keep the goalie in New York long-term. As he looks to “reset the market”, the Rangers offer is well short of his rumored $12.5 million per season ask. As such, perhaps moving to a shorter deal, where he can then revisit negotiations as the cap continues to rise is where his head is at.

For example, if Shesterkin wants to make 13-15 percent of the salary cap, at $92 million, that would be $11.9 – $13.8 million per season. His $12.5 million ask falls in around 13.6 percent. However, if the cap rises in two seasons to $100 million, that same 13.6 percent is worth $13.6 million per season. That’s a million more per year and Shesterkin will only be 30 years old when he signs that deal. He can still cash in on a six-eight-year extension.

Igor Shesterkin Rangers contract concerns

Is Shesterkin Being Greedy or Might a Short-Term Deal Make More Sense?

Obviously, it’s a risk. His production could fall and injuries could play a factor. Long-term deals are beneficial because they provide a player with security. He would potentially be throwing that all away. At the same, if he proves that he’s invaluable, the Rangers cap situation might be different and they might be more willing to pay him what he’s asking for at that time.

