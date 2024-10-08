Raphael Lavoie Back on Waivers Could Be Hidden Win for Oilers

Raphael Lavoie is back on waivers as the Vegas Golden Knights have decided they don’t want or need both Lavoie and Cole Schwindt. Rumors circulated on Monday that the Golden Knights were surprised when they got both players. As such, they have placed the former Oilers’ forward and prospect on waivers again, which could turn out to be a huge win for Edmonton.
If Lavoie goes unclaimed by all teams but the Oilers, not only does the organization get him back, but they can send him down to AHL Bakersfield without having to put him on waivers again. That means moving him as needed without the risk of another team grabbing him.
Of course, another team could put a claim in. Most NHL clubs are in a better position than Edmonton based on where the Oilers sat in the standings at the end of last season. The question is, how many people see Lavoie as a real difference-maker of a prospect?
From early reports, it sounds like the Oilers are planning on making a claim. Derek Van Diest is reporting that the Oilers will put in a claim and they are confident no other team will either. It was believed that Lavoie might slip through on the first go-round, many were surprised he didn’t clear. But, as teams have finalized their rosters for opening night, the odds of Lavoie getting claimed are lower.
It’s an intriguing turn of events for Edmonton. Fans were disappointed to hear that the Oilers might have lost Lavoie for nothing. Now, it appears that may not be the case. It won’t be known until tomorrow what the Oilers do and where Lavoie will officially land.
