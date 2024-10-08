Insider Says Shesterkin Rejects Highest Goalie Contract in NHL History

ESPN analyst and NHL insider Kevin Weekes reports that goaltender Igor Shesterkin has turned down another offer from the New York Rangers—this time a substantial deal worth $11 million per season. Weekes writes, “Igor has rejected the highest Goalie contract in @NHL history.”
There were previous reports the Rangers have offered to better the deal Carey Price had signed with the Montreal Canadiens ($10.5 million AAV) and this deal is certainly higher. But, if Shesterkin is turning down $11 million per season, what is he looking for?
One has to wonder how high the Rangers are willing to go before this turns into a situation where they feel they have little choice but to explore the trade market.
Rangers and Shesterkin Aren’t Close on a New Deal
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed the ongoing negotiations between the Rangers and Shesterkin on a recent 32 Thoughts podcast. While Friedman believes the Rangers were confident in reaching an extension, Shesterkin is reportedly pushing to “reset the goalie market” and seeking over $12.5 million annually. With Shesterkin entering the final year of his deal, he’s made it clear he won’t negotiate once the regular season begins.
Friedman stated the Rangers are committed to making him the NHL’s highest-paid goalie, emphasizing his importance as the team’s backbone. But, if he wants $12.5 million and they are offering $11, these two sides are still quite a ways apart.
The Rangers open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. If he’s telling the truth about negotiations, the two sides have 24 hours to find a middle ground.
