San Jose Sharks
Sharks’ Logan Couture Set to Announce End of NHL Career
Logan Couture is set to announce his retirement from the NHL due to injuries. The Sharks will hold a press conference on Tuesday to confirm.
According to several reports on Monday, including one from NHL insiders Chris Johnston and Frank Seravalli, San Jose Sharks forward and captain Logan Couture, along with general manager Mike Grier, are scheduled to hold a press conference on Tuesday to announce Couture’s unofficial retirement from hockey. Unable to continue his playing career due to injury, so it will be a sad day for Sharks fans.
Sharks captain Logan Couture will announce his retirement tomorrow at a press conference.— TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 14, 2025
(HT @reporterchris) pic.twitter.com/xpgtZiHbpQ
Couture, 36, was diagnosed with osteitis pubis—a condition that causes inflammation in the pelvic area—early in the 2023–24 season. He was limited to just six games and has not played since January 31, 2024.
Technically, Couture won’t be announcing his official retirement. Doing so would forfeit what’s remaining in an eight-year, $64 million contract he signed with the Sharks in July 2018. He is still owed $13 million in salary over the next two seasons. He will likely confirm that he won’t be able to return to the ice.
The Sharks don’t want him to announce his official retirement, either. Should he do so, they would be subject to a costly cap recapture penalty from the NHL.
Couture Had a Great Career and Run in San Jose
Couture was one of the most successful Sharks in franchise history. During his run with the team, he scored 323 goals and 701 points in the regular season. In the playoffs, he added another 48 goals and 101 points.
Per the release, the conference will be streamed live “on Sharks digital platforms, including the Sharks+SAP Center app and the Sharks Audio Network.”
