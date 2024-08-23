Connect with us

Nashville Predators

Sharks Acquire Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Predators

Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting: “Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose.” He added, “Heard a lot of different possibilities over the last week — including Montreal and New Jersey — but it’s the Sharks that get him.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period adds, “I believe a goalie and at least one prospect are going to Nashville in this trade. Whispers suggest Goalie Magnus Chrona may be the goaltender.”

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff writes that The Sharks were missing a high-end goaltending prospect. Askarov gives their roster a major boost.

** Update: As Per Chris Johnston the Sharks have acquired Yaroslav Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick and Nolan Burke from the Predators for a 2025 first-round pick, David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona. The first-round pick is protected and the Sharks will have the choice of either their pick or Vegas if in the Top 10.

The San Jose Sharks have also signed Askarov to a two-year extension at $2 million per season. It will begin after the 2024-25 season comes to an end.

Next: Oilers Confirmed to Want Right-Shot Defensemen In UFA Market

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News

Discover more from NHL Trade Talk

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading