Sharks Acquire Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov from Predators

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting: “Not sure yet all the particulars, but sounds like Yaroslav Askarov is being traded from Nashville to San Jose.” He added, “Heard a lot of different possibilities over the last week — including Montreal and New Jersey — but it’s the Sharks that get him.”

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period adds, “I believe a goalie and at least one prospect are going to Nashville in this trade. Whispers suggest Goalie Magnus Chrona may be the goaltender.”

We have a trade to announce.



Details -> https://t.co/vVkOhHmPrP pic.twitter.com/0Yk4JFRd79 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) August 23, 2024

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff writes that The Sharks were missing a high-end goaltending prospect. Askarov gives their roster a major boost.

** Update: As Per Chris Johnston the Sharks have acquired Yaroslav Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick and Nolan Burke from the Predators for a 2025 first-round pick, David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona. The first-round pick is protected and the Sharks will have the choice of either their pick or Vegas if in the Top 10.

The #SJSharks have acquired Yaroslav Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick and Nolan Burke from the #preds for a 2025 first-round pick, David Edstrom and Magnus Chrona. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 23, 2024

The San Jose Sharks have also signed Askarov to a two-year extension at $2 million per season. It will begin after the 2024-25 season comes to an end.

